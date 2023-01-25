PrintWatch: Black Cloak, Art Brut, Fairyland, Dune & Mary Jane PrintWatch: More comic books go to second printing from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios, from Black Cloak to Black Cat.

PrintWatch: More comic books go to second printing from Image Comics, Marvel Comics and Boom Studios, Black Cloak, Art Brut, I Hate Fairyland, Dune: House Of Harkonnen, Iron Man, Mary Jane & The Black Cat, Miles Morales Spider-Man and Joe Fixit. PrintWatch: Black Cloak #1 by Kelly Thompson and Meredith McClaren published by Image Comics is going to a second print. "Making a new comic is such a weird little high-stakes thing where you put all your money, time, heart, and sweat into it and then just sort of… send it out into the world with your dreams all embarrassingly attached to it, hoping some people get what you're trying to do. And so when you find your people and they tell you they get it, it really does mean everything," said Thompson. "We love that you get it! You are our people." McClaren added: "Oh good. You like it." Every copy of Black Cloak #1 2nd printing ordered through FOC will be discounted to a maximum 60% discount. All reorders placed post-FOC will be at the standard discount, and is published on the 22nd of February.

PrintWatch: Art Brut #1 and #2 by W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo & Mat Lopes also published by Image Comics are both going to second printing and is published on the 22nd of February.

PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland #1 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean, is going to a second printing from Image Comics as well, and is published on the 22nd of February.

PrintWatch: Dune: House Of Harkonnen #1 by Kevin J. Anderson, Brian Herbert and Michael Shelfer goes to second printing from Boom Studios and is published on the 22nd of February.

PrintWatch: Marvel has a bunch of second printings for publication on the 1st of March, Invincible Iron Man #2, Joe Fixit #1, Mary Jane & Black Cat #2 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2.