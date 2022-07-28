PrintWatch: Dark Crisis, Fortnite, Mandalorian, Gambit, Ant-Man & More

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #1, #2 and #3 all of them with 1:25 silver foil cardstock cover variants. While Marvel Comics is giving second printings to Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #2, Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1, Ant-Man #1, Daredevil #1, Gambit #1, Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1. And with Blood Moon Comics publishing a second printing of Ice Canyon Monster #1.

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1 Second Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Daniel Sampere Foil Card Stock

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer! Retail: $5.99/$6.99 FOC Date: 8/7/2022 In-Store Date: 8/30/2022

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #2 Second Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Daniel Sampere Foil Card Stock

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

Retail: $4.99/$5.99 FOC Date: 8/7/2022 In-Store Date: 8/30/2022

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #3 Second Printing Cvr B Inc 1:25 Daniel Sampere Foil Card Stock

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN! Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam… Retail: $4.99/$5.99 FOC Date: 8/7/2022 In-Store Date: 8/30/2022

PrintWatch: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 DAVILA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Christos Gage (A/CA) Sergio Davila

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE!

The hunt for the Zero Shard leads Spider-Man and his allies to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and the Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation! RATED T+ Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/1/22 On Sale: 8/31/22

PrintWatch: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 1 PHOTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Georges Jeanty

FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE MANDALORIAN ARRIVES IN COMICS!

• The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.

• Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child!

RATED T Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/1/22 On Sale: 8/31/22

PrintWatch: ANT-MAN 1 REILLY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Tom Reilly

Flash back to the early days of Hank Pym's career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It's date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man's enemies! Watch as Hank's ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him? Join Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Tom Reilly (THE THING) as they explore the history of every hero (past, present and future!) called Ant-Man! RATED T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

PrintWatch: DAREDEVIL 1 CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

AFTER THE REIGN COMES THE DAWN!

In the wake of Wilson Fisk's violent and visceral last act, it's a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! With a groundbreaking creative team returning to usher in an all-new chapter, Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he's ever known, and ELEKTRA is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt Murdock thought it meant to be DAREDEVIL is about to change, including the challenges he will have to face in the cowl! RATED T+ Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

PrintWatch: DEFENDERS: BEYOND 1 RODRIGUEZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Al Ewing and Javier Rodr guez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page! RATED T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

PrintWatch: GAMBIT 1 NAUCK 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Todd Nauck

ALL-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT!

You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT – but legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO – the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY – and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami! RATED T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 BALDEON 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Peter David (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) David Baldeon

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO GENIS-VELL, SON OF THE ORIGINAL CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other! Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ram rez!

Can Rick Jones save Genis – and himself – before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key? Find out when Peter David returns to take Genis-Vell to all-new heights! RATED T+ Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

PrintWatch: ICE CANYON MONSTER #1 (OF 7) 2ND PTG (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

AUG221268

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Fans of Cthulhu rejoice! Monsters will rise in this intelligent take on a new cryptid species! A Greenlandic shaman releases a curse into the waters around his native land. The monster will grow, become enraged and unstoppable. The plight of the shaman is noble, but the beast he creates is mindless.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99