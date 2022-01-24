PrintWatch: Seconds For Darth Vader, Dark Knights, House Of Slaughter

PrintWatch: There are second prints coming for Star Wars: Darth Vader #20, House Of Slaughter #3 with a 1:10 black and white variant, the Wolverine Omnibus Vol 2 and a collection of the first three issues of Dark Knights Of Steel in a comic book format in some kind of collected second printing thing…

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #20 2ND PTG SPROUSE BESKAR BORDER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218544

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Chris Sprouse

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

• Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins.

• But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala!

• Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

Rated TIn Shops: Feb 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 23, 2022

SRP: $3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 2ND PTG COVER A ROBLES

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 2ND PTG COVER B 10 COPY INCV ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC218287

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Chris Shehan (CA) Nick Robles

As the House leaders discuss the fate of "the Last Butcher", Aaron and Jace escape the watchful eye of Helen and the White Masks and sneak into the forbidden outreaches of Chicago.

Then, in the present-day, Aaron finally comes face-to-face with the monster that he's been tracking…which is much more powerful than expected.In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 24, 2022

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR NEW PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211081

(W) Peter David (A) John Buscema, Various, Various (CA) John Byrne

The best there is, by some of comics' greatest talents! Wolverine and Havok are drawn into a web of espionage in Russia! An old friend's death leads Logan to Nick Fury, but what is the surprising secret under the new Scorpio's mask? On the cutthroat island of Madripoor, Wolverine and Jessica Drew take on an evil cult that plans to raise an ancient demon! Wolverine battles an unexpected foe in the jungles of the Savage Land – but when he follows a trail of tainted cocaine to Central America, can a young revolutionary help a sick and infected Logan survive against Tiger Shark? Plus: Wolverine crosses paths with Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and more! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #11-30, HAVOK & WOLVERINE: MELTDOWN #1-4, WOLVERINE/NICK FURY: THE SCORPIO CONNECTION, WOLVERINE: THE JUNGLE ADVENTURE, WOLVERINE: BLOODLUST and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #38-71.

MatureIn Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: $125.00

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL THE GATHERING STORM

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

Contains Dark Knights of Steel #1-3

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 3/1/2022

Dark Knights of Steel #1-3 needs to go back for a second printing, and what better way to offer that…but in an incredible bundle!

This is a perfect jumping on point for new readers!