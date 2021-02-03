Resurrection Protocols Challenged By Prodigy In Today's X-Men Comics

The resurrection protocols of the Krakoan X-Men books were introduced as a deft trick with House Of X. It had always been the case that X-Men died and were somehow brought back to life, becoming a trope. House Of X lampshaded that trope and acknowledged it as canon. Dead mutants have their bodies regrown and implanted with their saved memories and "souls", which brought another list of problems with it, as the X-Men comics were resurrected themselves.

Two years ago, when discussing the House Of X with AIPT, Jonathan Hickman talking about the Krakoan resurrection protocols, saying "what about duplicate copies, which one gets the soul? I dunno, that sounds like a story to me, but that's also why they're not allowing copies of characters on Krakoa. But what if there's a mistake and you think someone's dead, but make a copy anyway? Well, again, that sounds like a story… and we even have a series built around resurrection problems coming out next year. "

That would be X-Factor, the team that is tasked with certifying deaths so that the mutant may experience resurrection by The Five. And in today's X-Factor, as Prodigy has been revived, so he gets a letter.

"Hey, Prodigy. Here's the info you asked for. We knew to resurrect you without a body because the official-incident report of your death was mailed to us along with Loa, Rahne's and everyone else who bit it around that same time. This was before X-Factor was established, so there was no formalized proof of death protocol back then, but since Wolverine and Cyclops were able to confirm so many of these deaths, we didn't question yours either. I hope this helps, and let me know if there's anything else can do! What's this for, anyway? Hugs 'n' kisses, Elixir."

It was part of the Age Of X-Man event, which preceded House Of X, and X-Factor goes out of its way to mention that too.

Yeah, Prodigy didn't die, did he? He's still out there. So there are two Prodigies – one with a soul, one without one. At the same time, The Beast proves that even with a soul… he has no need of one.

As the Marauders team heads to the King In Black-infected New York – not to save the world, but just rescue Knull-infected mutants. And if they can't do that… it's resurrection time.

I'm sure the resurrection protocols will hold, right? Avengers #42 shows that Wolverine is a bit possessive these days.

Runaways #33 sees the X-Men take a trip off Krakoa as well, courtesy of Molly.

Maybe they should have used a limo, like Hellions?

While Mr Sinister has a wardrobe malfunction.

If they can even find him. Nobody, no resurrection.

Of course, if they actually cared, maybe they'd ask X-Factor? No Resurrection without a body…

Resurrection all round…