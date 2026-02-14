Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: fantasy, graphic novel, Linda Sejic, punderworld, romantic comedy, top cow, Webtoon

Punderworld Vol. 2: Linda Šejić's Hit Romance Collected in Spring

Linda Šejić's romantic comedy fantasy series Punderworld now has over 30 million reviews on LINE Webtoon, and Top Cow is publishing Vol. 2.

Article Summary Punderworld Vol. 2 collects Linda Šejić's hit romantic comedy fantasy, continuing Hades and Persephone's tale.

Persephone is trapped in the Underworld, sparking a divine mystery and a furious search by her mother, Demeter.

The series boasts 30 million readers on LINE Webtoon, praised for its humor, art, and heartfelt storytelling.

Releasing April 8, 2026 in comic shops and May 5, 2026 in bookstores and digital platforms worldwide.

Top Cow Productions, in partnership with Image Comics, announced the upcoming release of Punderworld Vol. 2, the next chapter in Linda Šejić's critically acclaimed mythic romantic comedy. Arriving this spring, the volume delivers a masterful blend of humor, heart, and visually striking storytelling as Hades and Persephone navigate the complications—and chaos—of divine romance.

Punderworld Vol. 2

Writer and Artist: Linda Šejić

ISBN: 978-1-5343-3199-0

Lunar Code: 0725IM466

In Comic Shops: April 8, 2026

In Book Stores: May 5, 2026

The classic Greek tale turned relatable romantic comedy continues in volume 2!

Nothing says "opposites attract" like a Life Goddess and the King of the Dead – and after their truly Olympian meet-cute, who could blame Hades and Persephone for wanting a little time alone together? A night of exploring the Underworld brings them closer together, and it's all harmless flirting and long walks along the River Styx…until it turns out that Persephone can't leave, magically blocked from exiting the realm of the dead. It's as big a puzzle to her as it is to her antisocial new beau, but she and Hades will have to solve the mysterious imprisonment fast, because Persephone's absence has not gone unnoticed.

In the mortal world and above, Persephone's mother, Demeter, sets out on a justified rampage of maternal aggression, determined to locate her missing daughter. The gods love their drama – but if they don't tread carefully, what starts as a simple misunderstanding may lead to the world as they know it- flipped upside down.

Following its viral success on LINE Webtoon, where the series has attracted more than 30 million readers, Punderworld has captivated audiences worldwide by transforming the classic Greek myth of Hades and Persephone into a modern, character-driven romantic comedy. The series has been widely praised for its wit, emotional resonance, and unforgettable artwork. In Punderworld Vol. 2, Persephone's curiosity leads to her unexpected entrapment in the Underworld, setting off a chain of events that escalates across both mortal and divine realms. Hades must unravel the mystery of her confinement while Persephone's disappearance triggers a relentless search by her mother, Demeter, threatening the balance between worlds and igniting divine upheaval.

"When I started Punderworld, I wanted to tell a story where even gods could be awkward, vulnerable, and surprisingly human," said Linda Šejić (Blood Stain). "The response from readers has been incredible. I'm thrilled for everyone to return to the Underworld and see what surprises await."

Top Cow founder and Image Comics co-founder Marc Silvestri added, "Linda Šejić brings the Underworld to life in a way that's impossible to put down. Punderworld Vol. 2 raises the stakes, deepens the story, and takes everything fans loved in the first volume to thrilling new heights."

Punderworld Vol. 2 is a must-read for comic fans, fantasy enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a story where humor and passion intertwine with unexpected twists. It will also be available in print and across major digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!