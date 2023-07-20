Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: detective comics, ram v

Ram V Goes Exclusive For DC Comics, Announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Ram V has signed an exclusive multi-year writing contract for work-for-hire comics with DC Comics. No more Venom or Carnage for Marvel.

The first time Bleeding Cool reported on any of Ram V's comic books was in 2014, Bleeding Cool ran a series of pieces by Akshay Dhar on the thriving Indian Comics scene, including that writer, Ram V, was contributing short stories to anthologies and writing his indie series, Aghori, in India. In 2017, we ran a conversation about his first Image Comics series, Paradiso and his move to the UK. In 2018, we were running essays about his Action Lab book Brigands, and solicits for These Savage Shores, as he joined the writers cooperative of London, White Noise and started writing Justice League Dark for DC Comics in 2019.

Now, announced at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, Ram V has signed an exclusive multi-year writing contract for work-for-hire comics with DC Comics. Basically, he will no longer be writing Venom or Carnage for Marvel.

Ram V tweeted, "Very thrilled to say, I've signed an exclusive contract with @DCOfficial and am very excited to tell more stories with these characters and this universe. Many cool things to come! Just announced at SDCC! Where I am tweeting this as I take a break at a poolside bar. Pretty cool – to have written my first DC (and superhero) short story in 2019 and to be here in 2023, planning cool stories to yell over the next years. I've greatly enjoyed the creative energy working with the editors and staff at DC and am excited to commit to making more stories with them! Lastly, my creator-owned and independent work is where I started and it is like breathing air to me. My work on my own cool, weird, indie stuff continues unabated. <3 I don't sleep."

Ram V currently writes The Vigil and Detective Comics for DC Comics story, and a new story, Outlaw will be a Western-themed story drawn by Dustin Nguyen and Jason Scott Alexander. He is also writing for Dstlry in The Devil's Cut released for the show, Rare Flavors from Boom Studios,

