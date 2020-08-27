Random House to Publish Jarrett Williams' Graphic Novel Harper Sharp

Jarrett Williams is creating a new middle-grade graphic novel series, Harper Sharp, which has been picked up for a three-book deal by Random House Graphic. Publishers Weekly reports that Harper Sharp is a comic book about "a boy named Harper is determined to help solve the mysteries that happen around his school and neighborhood." Random House Graphic tweeted the following image with the words "Is it possible to add MORE mysteries to school lunch? After thorough investigation, Harper Sharp has found that the answer is YES!"

Jarrett Williams is best known for creating the Super Pro K.O.! graphic novel published by Oni Press. Growing up in New Orleans, he attended the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts where he graduated in the school's Visual Arts Program, before enrolling into the Savannah College of Art and Design where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sequential Art in 2006 and his Master of Fine Arts in Sequential Art in 2010. While at college, he worked on his first web-comic, Lunar Boy Land, collected into two graphic novel collections . In 2008 he began developing a pro-wrestling comic called Super Pro K.O.!, first self-published as mini-comics, to be picked up by Oni Press. He also worked on the Yo Gabba Gabba Comic Book Time comics for Oni.

Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic acquired world rights to Harper Sharp, the first book scheduled for 2022. Williams negotiated the deal himself, without agent representation.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.