Read X-Force #24 Before This Week's Inferno #2 (Spoilers)

Okay, there will be some Inferno spoilers here. Some final page Inferno #2 spoilers. I will run the spoiler warning sign before running them below. But first, it would be handy if you had read X-Force #24 from a couple of weeks ago. Because, while Jonathan Hickman's X-Men titles can often be read totally independently without relying on the spinoff books, that may suddenly no longer be the case. You will certainly get a different vibe from the final page of Inferno #2 if you have kept up.

Because X-Force #24 revealed that Colossus was being influenced by Russia and his brother, Mikhail as part of Marvel's anti-Russian. using a controlling mutant knows as The Chronicler, which also smacked of an unhealthy coroprate/creative relationship somewhere along the line.

X-Force #24 saw Colossus being controlled to use his painting skills to spy on the island of Krakoa. But also having to integrate the story of his girlfriend on the island as part of the narrative being fed to him.

It would not end well, but it all became part of the plan.

Inferno #3 is also a comic book of political power plays, with Mystique and Destiny using the Quiet Council of Krakoa against itself and taking on Magneto and Professor X, with Orchis, Emma Frost, Moira Mactaggert and more in play. But the Quiet Council leadership has their own ways to fight back, with Magneto, Professor X, Frost and Mactaggert creating their own plan to balance the numbers.

And, yes, this is where that spoiler image comes in. Because Moira, Magneto and Professor X have a proposal.

And it takes that final page of X-Force #24 where Professor X arrived at Colossus' home, leading us to believe he was there to challenge Piuotr for having murdered his girlfriend.

But it seems not.

He was on a recruitment drive…

And with Colossus a member of The Quiet Council – but also being directly manipulated by Russian forces, without anyone else on Krakoa being aware of this, not even Colossus himself. Has Russia just stepped up a notch in their manipulation of Krakoa, purely by accident, even as Magneto, Professor X, and Moira Mactaggert try and turn things their way on the Quiet Council? And how much of this do Mystique and Destiny know?

INFERNO #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211082

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Jerome Opena

FEEL THE FIRE!

Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to it foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli! RATED T+ In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $5.99 X-FORCE #24

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211157

(W) Ben Percy (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Joshua Cassara

BIG BROTHER!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN's nesting doll agents have infiltrated Krakoa before, but never like this. If BLACK TOM can't root out their invasion of BEAST, the consequences go beyond mere death. Time for PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, to step in! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99