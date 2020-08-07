Remembering Seb Patrick – The Daily LITG 7th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw wrestling, CW, Funko and the Robin King. But we also looked at the tributes being paid to Seb Patrick – and last night he received tribute during the Red Dwarf documentary on Dave. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Tributes to Seb Patrick and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Wrestling, CW, Simpsons Pops, Robin King – and tributes to Seb Patrick, mixing among some of the stuff he loves the most. We miss you, Seb.
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks
- Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Returns with New Funko Pops
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Autographed Spawn McFarlane Toys Figures Coming to Walmart
- PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update
- Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6
- Eight Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming X-Men Comics
- Tributes Made to Seb Patrick, Including On Red Dwarf Tonight
- Make Supergirl Super Again: How Season 6 Can Improve The CW Series
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- Marvel Studios Offered Shang-Chi Or Mandarin For First Avengers Movie
- When Ike Perlmutter Almost Fired a Disney Exec for Not Picking Up
- Brian Hibbs, Released From Hospital, Days After Heart Attack
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Boom's Biggest Launch – Again
- 1000 Farmers Provided Security For Iron Man 3's Beijing Red Carpet
One year ago.
It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…
- Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
- The Perils Of The Comic Store Pull List, Strike Again
- Absolute Carnage #1 Really Wants to be Watchmen (Minor Spoilers)
- "Big Little Lies" Season 2: What's Left for "The Monterey Five"? [Spoilers]
- Bleeding Cool Talks to Andrew Rev, Owner of Elementals and Publisher of Youngblood, About His Plans
- A Brief Glimpse Inside House of X #2 [Preview]
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- Tomorrow's House Of X #2 Will Reveal Moria MacTaggart's Big Secret – and Everything Changes (Minor Spoilers)
- CBR's Jonah Weiland Confirms He is DC Comics Vice President
- It's "Morph"ing Time For "Magic: The Gathering"
- Speak of the Devil – Is This Marvel Confirming Big Mephisto Plans?
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- Skybound Comics Vault Live 7 hosted by Skybound Entertainment, 4-5pm PDT
- The Magic of Self Publishing Comics, Broward County Library, 12:30 – 2pm EDT
- PLAYING WITH SEQUENTIAL ART: COMICS hosted by The Knowledge Project, 10am EDT
- Teen Event – Illustrator Visit – Learn to create your own comic hosted by Cape Vincent Community Library, 4-5pm EDT.
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.
- Ben Goldsmith, writer, Seance Room.
- Stuart Stevenson, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.
- Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.
- Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.
