Remembering Seb Patrick – The Daily LITG 7th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw wrestling, CW, Funko and the Robin King. But we also looked at the tributes being paid to Seb Patrick – and last night he received tribute during the Red Dwarf documentary on Dave. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Tributes to Seb Patrick and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Wrestling, CW, Simpsons Pops, Robin King – and tributes to Seb Patrick, mixing among some of the stuff he loves the most. We miss you, Seb.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

One year ago.

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.

of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell. Ben Goldsmith , writer, Seance Room.

, writer, Seance Room. Stuart Stevenson, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.

writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja. Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.

writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe. Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Seb Patrick, Doctor Who, Red Drard, Robin King, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.