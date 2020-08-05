Autographed Spawn McFarlane Toys Figures Coming to Walmart

Spawn fans have something new to look forward to on Friday, August 7th. McFarlane Toys has announced that their Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn figure will be getting 1,000 signed pieces. Coming exclusively to Walmart.com, Todd McFarlane has personally signed these figures and will come with a certificate of authenticity sticker. The figure will be the Spawn with a mace variant that has recently been released from McFarlane Toys. These will be great for any Mortal Kombat or the anti-heroes collector's collection and will be quite difficult to get. Last time Walmart Online has a limited edition release it was delayed by hours with no information. Then the figures randomly went live and sold out in seconds. I have no doubt these autographed figures will go the same way but fans can take the challenge here at 2pm. Will you take the chance at an autographed Mortal Kombat 11 figure?

"Spawn Action Figure Autographed by Todd McFarlane Available on Walmart.com. McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Walmart.com to offer collectors and fans a highly limited Mortal Kombat SPAWN action figure, with Mace, hand-signed by Creator Todd McFarlane. This action figure comes with a certification of authenticity sticker showing only 1000 pieces have been signed by McFarlane. SPAWN is featured in his default skin, as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC. Pre-order starts on 8/7 at 2PM ET on Walmart.com at https://www.walmart.com/cp/collectibles/5967908"

Mortal Kombat SPAWN with Mace Signed by Todd McFarlane

Action Figure hand signed by Creator Todd McFarlane and comes with a certification of authenticity sticker and is highly limited to only 1,000 signed figures.

Incredibly detailed 7″ scale figures based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

SPAWN is featured in his Default skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat SPAWN themed window box packaging

MSRP $59.99