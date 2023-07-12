Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, ms marvel

Reveal: Cyclops of the X-Men Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel

Marvel Comics has revealed its special extra mystery bonus page for Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel, published today online.

When Cyclops was young, he travelled in time to the near future- or the Marvel Present – and joined The Champions team alongside other teenage superheroes, including Kamala Khan. Eventually, he travelled home with his memories removed, until they were restored as an adult. Now with the death of Ms Marvel, he finds himself late to her memorial service, in today's Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel. And the focus of a special extra page available with today's comic, which has just gone live – unable to be spoiled via early distributors or malevolent printers.

And then a QR code that I understand is was shared with reviewers of this comic, but resolved to the web address: www.marvel.com/fallen-friend-bonus which first the following phrase. "Not today. But soon." And now updated with the following page.

Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow but soon. And for the rest of her life. After all, she does seem to be at the wedding of Iron Man and Emma Frost at the Hellfire Gala.

Since the first leak of her death, it is Bleeding Cool's thesis that the X-Men will bring Kamala Khan back to life, using the Krakoan Protocols. We have also suggested that she will come back as a mutant, to reflect her MCU status, and with the powers of Armor that will reflect her MCU power set as well. This is, at least, a reveal that seems to be pointing partially in that general direction. Bleeding Cool previously reported on how Marvel was moving away from ever mentioning Ms Marvel as an Inhuman again, and that it looked like Monica Rambea was turning into a mutant as well.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson, Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos and more is published by Marvel Comics today.

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

