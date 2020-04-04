REVIEW: Sera the Royal Stars #7 — "Sumptuous … Sword and Sorcery"

With sweeping, sumptuous imagery and sword and sorcery set in a well-developed interplanetary milieu, Sera the Royal Stars #7 matches the fantasy work being churned out by bigger companies' sword for sword and spell for spell. Honestly, this visually surpasses a lot of that effort from licensed properties and the like. Unfortunately, with this huge cast in no fewer than four wildly disparate locations, getting to know individual characters is a guessing game. Is the ivory-skinned Antares a Brienne of Tarth type, all martial prowess and lack of social grace? Is the spellcaster Aldeberan cut from the Gandalf mold, with secrets and wisdom from previous eras? It's hard to tell, but the visuals from Mok, Angulo, and Campbell are so doggoned good looking, you want to know. Each landscape is specific and brilliantly depicted with crisp linework and vibrant coloring, all courtesy of Mok, Angulo, and Campbell. The visuals elevate this issue over the effect of its scant and somewhat scattered plot.

Overall, this work feels like it could easily expand into the hundred-plus page original graphic novel range and not break a sweat. As a periodical installment, alas, this moved some set pieces around and even managed a mildly effective reunion, but it's more a series of details in sequence than a story. With the per-issue price, that's a bit of a reach. A list of dramatis personae with a brief tagline or even in-issue captioning about who we're dealing with and how they relate to the world would help. This work feels more like trade bait, but it is in fact good looking trade bait, so if you're looking for a pretty good time, it might be worth your coin. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

SERA & ROYAL STARS #7

(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok

