Revisiting Karate Kid 2 – The Daily LITG, 19th January 2021

Daily LITG: Revisiting Karate Kid 2 and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Karate Kid 2 needs rewriting.
- Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Righting Ali Mills' Karate Kid 2 Story
- Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow
- Deleted Pokémon GO Promises – The Daily LITG, 17th January 2021
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
- Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Her Sokovian Continuity in MCU
- PUBG Mobile Version 1.2 Has Officially Been Released
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
- Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 Sells Out But No Second Printing
- Every Single 2000AD/Judge Dredd/Rebellion Graphic Novel For 2021
- TheftWatch: Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Stolen 30 Years Ago
- Chris Bachalo's "Death (Of the Endless)" Sandman Sketch Hits Auction
- Immortalize Sunday Paper Cartoons With This Garfield Original
- Tintin Original Art Sells For $3.1 Million – But It's Not A Record
- Seth's Graphic Novel George Sprott, Now A Vinyl Opera In November
- Simon Saint, the Man Behind Future State Magistrate, in Batman #106
- Image Adds Goni Montes Radiant Black Cover For Power Rangers Feels
LITG – One year ago, Ezio Returned Again
And X Of Swords was on the way.
- "Assassin's Creed II" is Back As Ezio Returns Once Again
- "The Orville" S04, "Castle Rock" S03 & "Veronica Mars": Hulu Updates
- Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
- How Target Stocks Their Batman: Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
- Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
- Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Modern Family" S11E11 Broke Our Hearts, Left Lasting "Legacy" [Review]
- "Supergirl" S05E10 "The Bottle Episode": Lex Luthor… Ally?!? [PREVIEW]
- Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April
- Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
- Kate Mulgrew Shares her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
- Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
- 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
- Will West Coast Avengers be Cancelled in April?
- Comic Book Club: Jim Zub And Jed MacKay, 7pm ET
- The Comics Lab: Comics & Visual Storytelling With Leah Yael Levy, Event by Dorchester Center for the Arts, 4-5pm ET
- New DC Comics Day
- Joe Staton, longstanding DC artist and co-creator of The Omega Men.
- Tom Yeates, Prince Valiant and Zorro artist, co-creator of Time Spirits.
- Tim Townsend, inker on X-Men, Doctor Strange, Captain America and Spider-Man.
- Jenny Frison, comic book cover artist on Wonder Woman.
- Andrew Satterfield founder of Cincinnati Comic Con.
- Jay Leisten, inker on X-Men, X-Factor, Witchblade.
- Brian Gorman, writer/artist on New Dawn Fades.
- Matthew David Smith, writer of Amazing Age, Bee Sting
