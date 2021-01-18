TheftWatch: Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Stolen 30 Years Ago

Scott Williams is best known as the inker of Jim Lee's pencils, and has fulfilled that role at Marvel, WildStorm and DC Comics for over thirty years. Recently he shared some news involving his work with a different co-founder of Image Comics, Rob Liefeld. And a cover for New Mutants #90 that he inked from a very long time ago.

Scott Williams posted to social media, "This is the only piece of art I've ever had stolen. Taken from Homage Studios office sometime in 1992 or 93, this is the New Mutants #90 cover I inked over Rob Liefeld, and was the cover I received out of our art split for the three New Mutants covers I inked back in the day. This was almost 3 decades ago, and at this point there's probably not a lot that can be done. I never filled a police report. We had a lot of guests come through the studio back then and I'm guessing that's when this was lifted. I'd LOVE to get it back, regardless of how unlikely that is. If anyone sees this cover or knows anything about it, could you drop me a line? No questions asked. Thanks!"

Rob Liefeld shared the piece, saying "Sharing to get the word out on this cover in order to return it to the rightful owner!" One of the earliest appearances of Cable, only the fourth appearance and fourth time on a comic book cover, if anyone knows anything and would like to contact me anonymously, I would be happy to work as an interim to see the artwork returned to its original owner – and inker. You never know where this might have ended up. Oh and talking of which, if anyone finds my stolen Marvelman pages by Alan Davis where Winter first sees Gaguanza from within the womb, you can tell me about those too.