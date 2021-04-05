Rick and Morty: Hotel Immortal Comic Coming from Oni Press in July

Good news for Rickbronies, the hardcore fanbase of the hit cartoon show, Rick and Morty. Oni Press has announced a new Rick and Morty one-shot comic launching in July. Rick and Morty Presents: Hotel Immortal will be written by Alejandro Arbona with art by Marc Ellerby, colors by Leonardo Ito, and letters by Crank!. A press release provides more details while simultaneously padding the word count of this article and allowing us to do less work.

Coming soon from the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group and Adult Swim, a brand-new Rick and Morty™ comic crashes into comic book shops in July 2021 with Rick and Morty™ Presents: Hotel Immortal from the creative team of writer Alejandro Arbona, illustrator Marc Ellerby, and colorist Leonardo Ito, with lettering by Crank!. The next installment of the Rick and Morty™ Presents series kicks off with a whodunnit in Rick and Morty™ Presents: Hotel Immortal. When Cornvelious Daniels checks in for some R&R at the Hotel Immortal, bodies start dropping—and accusations start flying!

Here's what writer Alejandro Arbona had to say about Rick and Morty: Hotel Immortal:

I love a 'locked-room' murder mystery. It's a genre that a fool might think was completely played out after Agatha Christie, but leave it to movies like Clue or Knives Out to come along once a generation and blow that conceit out of the water. The question isn't even who killed the victim, or why, it's…how the hell? And now it falls to Rick and Morty to crack that one—but mostly Morty, because Rick doesn't care.

Colorist Leonaro Ito said:

Working on Rick and Morty™ was one of the career goals I'm happy I was able to check off the list, as it's given me the opportunity to work with people I regard as some of the best in the industry. As a fan of murder mysteries, Alejandro's take on the genre with Hotel Immortal is very exciting. Pair that up with the fact this is also another opportunity to work with Marc Ellerby, who happens to be one of my favorite artists to color, and it's easy to see how special this book is going to be.

And speaking of artist and Rick and Morty veteran Marc Ellerby, Ellerby had this to say:

It's a testament to the property that as I approach my nine hundredth interior page of Rick and Morty™ comics, I'm still able to work on new stories that haven't been done before. A Wubba Lubba Who-Dunnit!? Sign me up! Alejandro's premise is brilliant, and I'm beyond happy to continue my working relationship with Oni Press, as well as the best colorist in the business, Leonard Ito.

Rick and Morty Presents: Hotel Immortal will be in stores on July 14th, 2021.