Rob Liefeld Auctioning Sketches to Benefit Comic Stores on Instagram

Rob Liefeld is auctioning off original art and sketches to help benefit struggling comic book stores. Today is the third day, with all of the money being directly paid to comic shops when the auctions close. Rob is offering to draw comics characters, anime characters, and taking requests for the sketches, which has led to gems like this admittedly great Venompool/Raphael TMNT piece.

How Much Would You Pay For Original Rob Liefeld Art?

WIN ORIGINAL ART! Comic books gave me my career! I love this art form so much and it's time to give back! I'll be auctioning off one original sketch every day here on @instagram with proceeds going towards comic book stores in need! They need our help now more than ever in these difficult times! Spread the word as we will start this on Wed. Night! I will be offering the most popular characters from comic books and anime in order to raise the most $$$! I'll have more details, stores and sketches to share! Watch this space and spread the word! WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE ME DRAW??

Say what you will about Rob Liefeld, but the man does a ton of giving back for the comics community. His fans are legion, and they are raising a ton of money for comic shops with these auctions. The above piece was at $1200 with a few hours to go as of this posting. that is a huge chunk of change for a comic shop right now. For that piece, the money goes to Pop Comics in Anaheim, California.

If you are a fan of Rob's or just want to help out whichever shop he is sketching for each day, you can check out his Instagram here.