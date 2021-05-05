Rob Liefeld Draws Michonne For The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead #19 sells on eBay for hundreds of dollars, courtesy of it featuring the first appearance of the character Michonne, originally intended for another comic, but finding her fame, success and appeal in both comic books and the TV series, with her origins even first being published in Playboy Magazine.

It's now getting a full colour reprint as part of The Walking Dead Deluxe series, with Dave McCaig colouring Michonne's first appearance, and published in July 2021.

But to note the appeal of this issue, Robert Kirkman is getting a number of people to draw variant covers of the issue in question. Including new covers by David Finch, Julian Totino Tedesco, Arthir Adams, Charlie Adlard, Mel Milton, Chase Conley and… Rob Liefeld.

This kind of character and cover is usually outside Rob Liefeld's wheelhouse, so it may be quite fascinating to see what he comes up with. It's not the first time, he has drawn Walking Dead covers for convention variants of Walking Dead #1 before now (above and below) including a background Michonne. But might his focus be more on Michonne for the new variant?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #19

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG



COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER D: ARTHUR ADAMS

COVER E: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER F: ROB LIEFELD

COVER G: MEL MILTON

COVER H: CHASE CONLEY

JULY 21 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

One of the most popular comic book characters of the 21st century debuts AGAIN!

Enter…Michonne.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.