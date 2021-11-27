Robin 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Next Level Social Media Stalking

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! Robin is in love in this preview of Robin 2021 Annual #1, and like any lovesick teen, he knows what he has to do: stalk his new girlfriend on social media. But if you thought combing through someone's Instagram profile was bad, wait until you see what Damian can do with a Bat-computer! Check out the preview below!

ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC077

0921DC078 – ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B CRYSTAL KUNG CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz, Victor Olazaba (CA) Jorge Corona

TALE OF THE TAPE! The League of Lazarus has introduced Robin to a wide range of some of the youngest, deadliest fighters on the planet—from XXL and his hype squad to Respawn and his Deathstroke fandom—and these killers mean business. But no fighter has made an impact on Damian Wayne like Flatline, the former sidekick of Lord Death Man and one of the most elite combatants in the tournament. But who is Flatline? Uncover the secret origin of all the breakout fighter stars of Robin in this oversize special that puts the K.O. in comic book! Plus: Atlantean fighters join the tournament? C'mon, Mother Soul, never order the fish—always order the steak!

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.