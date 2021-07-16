Robin and Flatline, Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Robin #7

Damian Wayne has a lot of important things on his mind as he participates in the Lazarus Tournament. For one thing, his granddaddy, Ra's Al Ghul, just showed up at the end of the most recent issue, which means Damian will soon have to deal with granddaddy issues. But Damian will have other concerns come Robin #7, because romance is in the air.

In September's Robin #6, Damian faces off against both Ravager and Flatline together in the first round of the tournament. That will be a tough fight, considering Flatline ripped out Damian's heart in their first battle.

ROBIN #6

Writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover: GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover: FRANCIS MANAPUL

Ding ding ding! Let the tournament begin! The most ruthless fighters in the DCU compete for the ultimate prize: eternal life. To win his first round, Damian Wayne faces two times the danger and two times the trouble: it's Ravager and Flatline versus Robin!

32 pages, $3.99, (card stock variant, $4.99), available on Sept. 28.

He got better. It's kind of the point of the island. But now it's two-on-one. And making matters worse, it looks like Flatline will capture Robin's heart in a different manner. According to the solicit for Robin #7, Robin gets a big kiss in the previous issue, one that will shake the Robin universe to its very foundations. And apparently, it will lead to a relationship, as the solicit questions whether Robin can survive a girlfriend.

ROBIN #7

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

It was the smooch heard 'round the world…and it's the one thing Damian Wayne DIDN'T see coming his way in the Lazarus Tournament! As Robin battles for the secrets of eternal life against the deadliest killers on the planet, can he—will he—DARE HE—survive…a girlfriend?

So how do we know it's Flatline who will be doing the smooching? Besides all the obvious flirting, of course? Well, it's all in the cover…

They will. Robin #7 is in stores in October. See DC's full solicitations here.