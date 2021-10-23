RWBY Justice League #7 Preview: Last But Not Least

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. In fact, this is the last preview of the night, which means both of us have made it through another one of these marathons, and I've padded my article account enough that I can spend some time away from the computer this weekend. And it's just as well that we've reached the end too, because I've got no more jokes to make, especially because I don't even know what an RWBY is, much less how to make fun of it. So just check out the preview of RWBY Justice League #7, and have a good weekend.

RWBY JUSTICE LEAGUE #7 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC133

0821DC134 – CVR B SIMONE DI MEO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Meghan Hetrick (CA) Mirka Andolfo

The tide has shifted around Remnant, and Team RWBY is on their heels. They're surrounded on all sides with nowhere left to turn. If Team RWBY and their new powerful friends can't stand against this final wave, then it's the end of Remnant, permanently!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.