Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Check Out S01E01 For Free Here!

It's hard to believe that it's been close to two years since Netflix and Usagi Yojimbo creator, writer & illustrator Stan Sakai announced they were teaming up to bring the long-running comic book series to life with Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. But that's all now in the past as today marks the animated series' streaming debut, and Netflix is giving you a chance to check out the series opener for free via the streamer's YouTube channel. Of course, you don't have to go any further than here since S01E01 "The Big City" (directed by Derek Lee Thompson, written by Candie Kelty Langdale & Doug Langdale). The voice cast consists of Darren Barnet as Yuichi Usagi and Spot; Aleks Le as Gen; Shelby Rabara as Kitsune and Mayumi; Mallory Low as Chizu and Jihanki; SungWon Cho as Lord Kogane, Warimashi, and Head Keisatsukan; Eric Bauza as Kagehito, Chikabuma, Admiral Nochi, and O-Dokuro; Mela Lee as Lady Fuwa, Kaiyo, Toshiko, Hana, and Kana; Keone Young as Tetsujin, Hakai, and Keisatsu; Sumalee Montano as Karasu-Tengu, and Yuki Matsuzaki as Miyamoto Usagi.

Sakai is executive producing along with Gaumont, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Atomic Monster, with Candie and Doug Langdale as showrunners and executive producers. So here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, followed by the full & complete first episode to feed your binging fix for more:

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn't alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi!

Gaumont's Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Sidonie Dumas, and Christophe Riandee also serve as executive producers along with Dark Horse's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett. Mumbai-based 88 Pictures (Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Fast & Furious Spy Racers) has been named as the CGI animation studio.