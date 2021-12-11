Savage Avengers #27 Preview: A Penultimate Preview

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Savage Avengers comes to end next month, so enjoy this preview of Savage Avengers #27 while you still can, true believers! Check out the preview below.

Savage Avengers #27

by Gerry Duggan & Patch Zircher, cover by Valerio Giangiordano

This is the one you've been waiting for-Conan, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom and a time master to be named later all join your favorite Savage Avengers to put a dagger-sized pin into the heart of the Kulan Gath saga. You won't see this end coming…'cause we didn't either.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609261102711

| Parental Advisory

3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.