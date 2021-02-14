Scholastic Picks Up The Inflatables Graphic Novel Series

The Inflatables is a new graphic novel series for kids by Beth Garrod, Jess Hitchman, and Chris Danger. It has been picked up for a four-book deal by Jenne Abramowitz at Scholastic and Yasmin Morrissey at Scholastic U.K.

Publishers Weekly states that it was "pitched as Toy Story meets SpongeBob, the graphic chapter book series introduces four inflatable pool floats making waves, hatching up air-brained schemes, and having a whole heap of inflatable fun at the water park."

Beth Garrod tweeted out, "I'm so pumped I can finally talk about my fave inflata-pals Donut, Flamingo, Watermelon & Cactus & their adventures at Have A Great Spray Waterpark. Writing The Inflatables with Jess Hitch

has been the best & Chris Danger's illustrations are the icing on the inflatable donut."

The first book will be published in the summer, 2022. Beth Garrod and Jess Hitchman's agent Gemma Cooper at the Bent Agency and Chris Danger's agent, Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency, negotiated the deal.

The Bent Agency recently sold Oli Franey's debut graphic novel, Monster Crush, to Dark Horse Comics, Cait May and Trevor Bream's Another Kind graphic novel to HarperAlley and Jessica Olien's middle-grade graphic novel debut, Fox Hall, to Henry Holt Books For Younger People and Samantha Benc's Last Ship To Mars to Henry Holt.

The CAT Agency recently sold Rachel Dukes' Daddy and the Beanstalk to Little Brown and Vanessa Flores' Moriviví to Penguin.

Scholastic is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.