Scott Snyder Lists The Death Metal Comics That Set Up DC 2021

Scott Snyder isn't calling it the DC Omniverse, that's our nickname for it, derived from a previous James Tynon IV-penned Death Metal comic book, Rise Of The New Gods. In fact Scott Snyder does seem to have his own name for what is to follow DC Future State in March (including Swamp Thing and Suicide Squad from the same writers and some of the same artists who worked on the Future State versions of those books).

Scott Snyder is calling it DC 2021. Which may be his nickname but also sounds rather official to me. Shall we switch from DC Omniverse to DC 2021? No, ours is more descriptive of the loosened continuity shackles coming.

But what Snyder has done is lay out the upcoming Death Metal books that will line up what is to come both in, and after, Future State. Looks like there have been a couple of schedule changes. He tweets;

Will post more soon, but next week starts the final wave of DEATH METAL books. I'm deeply, deeply proud of these & grateful to ALL involved. 12/9 – DM LAST STORIES #1

12/16 – DM #6

12/22 – DM SECRET ORIGIN #1

12/29 – DM WAR of the MULTIVERSES #1

1/6 – DM #7 Also, these books set up DC 2021, which I genuinely believe in, from FUTURE STATE, which offers a glimpse of what's coming down the line, to the big initiative in March TBA very soon…

Here are the solicitations for all…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE SECRET ORIGIN #1 written by SCOTT SNYDER and GEOFF JOHNS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/1/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

The DCU's darkest secrets are explored while two titans clash! The heroes search for a way to defeat the Darkest Knight through the universe's past, while Superboy Prime faces down the demonic Batman!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE LAST STORIES OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, JEFF LEMIRE, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

art by FRANCIS MANAPUL and others

cover by TULA LOTAY

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

The last battle against the Batman Who Laughs is at hand…the final fight for everything in the universe. And while the night is usually darkest just before the dawn, what would be the last thing you'd do if you weren't sure the dawn would ever arrive? Join our heroes in their waning hours as we show their journeys through what could be their final moments…heroes that have fought a million times before, but are keenly aware this could be their endgame. These are the stolen moments detailing the last stories of the DC Universe.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #6 written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Mister Miracle variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 12/15/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The battle rages as the entire DC Universe stands against the Darkest Knight! Villains fight alongside heroes working as one to banish this demon from the deepest corners of the Dark Multiverse. Meanwhile, the Robin King lurks nearby, his army of Groblins in wait. The dogs of war are loose and no one is safe.

DEATH METAL: THE LAST 52: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES #1 written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MAGDALENE VISAGGIO, JAMES TYNION IV, KYLE HIGGINS, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATT ROSENBERG, JUSTIN JORDAN, REGINE SAWYER, and CHE GRAYSON

art by DANIEL SAMPERE and others

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/29/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse—Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead—everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #7 written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and others

cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by DAVID FINCH

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 7 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!