Scout Comics To Be Distributed By Lunar Distribution Alongside DC

Scout Comics is the second publisher to sign a distribution deal to the comic book store market with Lunar Distribution. Lunar is the distribution company set up by DCBS with DC Comics, to provide an alternative distribution source a year ago, when Diamond Comic Distributors temporarily closed due to the pandemic and shutdown.

When Diamond started up again, DC left Diamond for Lunar and another comic store-turned-distributor UCS Comic Distribution, until UCS declined to continue the arrangement.

DC Comics has continued to be solely distributed by Lunar to the comic book market, and Lunar have solely had DC Comics as a client. While UCS now sells back issues to retailers across the country.

But now Scout Comics have become the second publisher to be distributed by Lunar – though not exclusively. Which makes Scout Comics the only comics publisher to be distributed to North American comic book stores by both Diamond and Lunar. So far.

Scout Comics are best known for comics such as Stabbity Bunny, Atlantis Wasn't Built For Tourists, Henchgirl, It Eats What Feeds It, White Ash and more, and have been increasing the number of debut titles and imprints since lockdown.

The new distribution deal will begin in April, for publication in June. Brendan Deneen, CEO of Scout Comics said "Since the launch of Scout in 2015, I have watched the company grow exponentially over the years and it's been exciting to see more and more comic stores and fans discover our A-list titles and talent. We are thrilled for Lunar to help get our books into readers' hands, and for more people than ever to discover the unique brand of Scout excellence."

Brendan told Bleeding Cool "Our primary goal is to get our comics into as many readers' hands as possible. We have seen incredible growth over the last two years. The main difference, for now, is that we will have a FOC with Lunar. Also, we will start off as one of two publishers on Lunar. We are one of hundreds with Diamond."

FOC or Final Order Cut-Off is a system where some stores can increase or decrease orders for a comic book closer to publication date, without incurring a penalty. Scout Comics does not have such an arrangement at Diamond.

Scout Comics co-publisher Charlie Stickney also told Bleeding Cool "We're still finalizing the details of our FOC arrangement with Lunar. But presumably, we'll be part of Lunar's standard FOC program/ cutoff. Ultimately we're looking to give retailers the choice to order from whatever supplier works best for their particular store. If that's Diamond, great, Lunar, fantastic or even ordering directly from us."

Christina Merkler, co-owner, Lunar Distribution stated "We are excited to partner with Scout and provide distribution for their products to retailers. Their continued growth and commitment to diverse comics will make a great addition to the Lunar family. All new Scout products will be offered on FOC each week along with all DC Comic titles,"