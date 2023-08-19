Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Search for Droids with Hot Toys New Star Wars Sandtrooper Figure

There is a trooper for every occasion and Hot Toys is bringing the Star Wars Sandtrooper to with a new release

Hiding the plans to Destroy the Death Star in an inconspicuous Protocol Droid, the fates of the galaxy lies on the shoulders of two droids. However, the Empire is hot on their trail as they deploy the Sandtrooper Sergeant to Tatooine to search for them. Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6 scale release from Star Wars: A New Hope. Standing at 12" tall, the Sandtrooper features weathered armor and a white pauldron, making him stand out as an Imperial sergeant. He comes with a survival backpack, two blasters, and a couple of tools to locate dates Escape Pod and the runaway droids. To make things better, Star Wars fans will want o keep their eyes peeled as Hot Toys will also be releasing a companion Dewback for the Sandtrooper. Collectors will be able to bring home this soldier for $255 with a December 2024 release date. Pre-orders for this Star Wars Sandtrooper Sergeant are live right here, along with some bundle options.

Star Wars: A New Hope Sandtrooper Sergeant Figure

"Look sir, droids!" Stormtroopers™ dispatched to desert worlds wear specialized gear and are nicknamed Sandtroopers, their ranks can be identified by the colored pauldrons they wear. Sandtroopers are equipped with standard Stormtrooper armor augmented with cooling units, a helmet sand filter, and a survival backpack with extra rations and water. While hunting for the Death Star™ plans on Tatooine™, audience was introduced to the Sandtroopers for the first time!"

"Today Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Sandtrooper Sergeant who has been memorable to many Star Wars™ fans for his scene locating the droid part in the vast Tatooine desert in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. This highly-accurate Sandtrooper Sergeant collectible figure is specially developed with great details including a meticulously crafted Sandtrooper armor and helmet with distinctive weathering effects, a white pauldron signifying the sergeant ranking, a highly detailed survival backpack, the memorable droid ring part, two heavy blasters, binoculars, a rod staff and a desert-themed figure stand. Continue to build up your Imperial army collection by adding this new Sandtrooper Sergeant 1/6th scale collectible figure!"

The Sandtrooper Sergeant Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Sandtrooper Sergeant in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Finely crafted Sandtrooper Sergeant helmet and armor with specially applied distressed effects

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of weapons holding hands One (1) rod holding right hand



Costume:

One (1) Sandtrooper Sergeant armor with weathering effects

One (1) creamy white colored pauldron

One (1) shoulder pouch

One (1) black under-suit

One (1) creamy white belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) light repeating blaster

One (1) heavy blaster

Accessories:

One (1) survival backpack

One (1) rod

One (1) ring

One (1) binoculars

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

