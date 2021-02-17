Shang-Chi: Marvel Announces New Ongoing Comic Series Coming In May

This summer will be a big one for Marvel's Shang-Chi. Not only is the master of Kung Fu getting his first movie from Marvel Studios in July's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he will also be getting a new ongoing comic book series from Marvel Comics this May, simply titled Shang-Chi #1. In the new series, the titular character will be proving he's the best fighter in the Marvel Universe. And how will he be proving that, you might be asking? By opening a can of Kung Fu whoop-ass on Marvel's greatest heroes!

In a release given to us by Marvel, the publisher describes how the Kung Fu master finds himself facing off against their best and toughest:

"After the events of his latest series, Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society, but using an evil secret organization as a force for good won't be easy. And it's about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi's fellow superheroes, from Spider-Man to the X-Men to the Avengers, start to question his motives! Don't miss what happens when Shang-Chi and his newfound family of warriors collide with the Marvel Universe's biggest heroes!"

Heading up this series will be the team of writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Dike Ruan, who previously tackled the character in last year's five-part miniseries.

"I'm very, very thankful for all the support that we got for the Shang-Chi miniseries. I mean, the first two issues sold out," Yang said. "I'm thrilled that we get to continue the story of Shang-Chi and his siblings in the Five Weapons Society. We're going to show how Shang-Chi's brand-new role affects the rest of the Marvel Universe. We'll have him interact with old friends and new foes… and even old friends who become new foes. Dike Ruan and I are already hard at work. The stuff I've seen from Dike so far has been his best yet."

Shang-Chi #1 from Marvel Comics will be hitting shelves this May.