Shazadam Is Just Six Days Away – But Already On Sale In Some Places

On February the 4th, Bleeding Cool reported the news that DC Comics was going to be renaming Black Adam as Shazadam. And that it would all be going down in Infinite Frontier #0.

Now we didn't know if it would go any further than Infinite Frontier or whether it would affect anything at all. After all, as we pointed out, Warners have a Black Adam movie in development. We also stated that we knew no one would believe the article and that "someone has already started writing a 4chan/co post claiming that this is Bleeding Cool making stuff up again". And that's pretty much just what they did.

A comic book retailer took pity on Bleeding Cool as a result, and sent some redacted preview pages from Infinite Frontier #0 showing people using the word in the comic, telling Superman that the man who saved them was called Shazadam. They must have got that from somewhere.

Today, a number of comic book stores got their DC Comics six days ahead of sale. And some retailers, as we have pointed out before, consider the street date as a mild suggestion rather than a condition of doing business. And so this landed in our inboxes, several times over. No redactions. And no edits between leak and publication.

It takes someone special to tell Superman that he's wrong. And they have the evidence too…

They tell Superman his name is Shazadam. And that this is not just a one-off flying visit.

Maybe that is what – or who – he wants to be. Now, how much of this was a balloon sent up by Brian Bendis, we don't know. He did try renaming Tim Drake's Robin or Red Robin as Drake. And he did once suggest Marvel rename Miles: Morales Spider-Man to Spy-D. But if it was a trial balloon, public reaction may have seen it well and truly popped. Because rumours are dumb – but not quite as dumb as buying the Shazadam.com domain name.

But also the solicit for Infinite Frontier #0 that says " At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam" – well, that doesn't happen at all, Black Adam, Shazam or Shazadam.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

Black Adam is a Captain Marvel/Shazam villain created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck in 1945, and has remained the main Shazam antagonist over the years. Originally a corrupted, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel who fought his way to modern times to challenge the Marvel Family, he was recently recreated as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Including taking over and ruling an entire country as a benevolent dictator of the nation of Kahndaq and a member of the Council Of Immortals. And now trying to be the good guy.