Signs & Counter Signs of Gotham War Head From DC Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Last week's Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 revealed fears that Selina Kyle may have over her involvement in the upcoming Gotham War...

Last week's Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 revealed fears that Selina Kyle may have over her involvement in the upcoming Gotham War, the details of which Bleeding Cool ran some considerable rumours regarding in recent weeks. May have some more later. But tomorrow's Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #2 shares some of Commissioner Jim Gordon's own reserves regarding the Batman who returned from his recent Multiversal jaunt after being defeated by Failsafe. As voiced by his dream-imagined version of his daughter, Barbara Gordon.

Doesn't he look tired? We might have an answer for that too. But as to the division that will rent Batman and Catwoman asunder, you may get a clue from the Batman: The Adventures Continue comic book out tomorrow as to which side of the Gotham War Damian Wayne will be on…

Though Penguin #1, which is tied into DC Comics continuity more than one might have expected, offers a glimpse of the future, there is the question as to who the "she" Batman is talking about may be.

But it will be taking place (some of it) a year away.

With The Penguin given a license to act in Gotham as his old self by government officials. Given that the Penguin's retirement was organised by Catwoman, and became an issue with Batman, is this also part of Gotham War? Or is the "she" referring to Amanda Waller? Or her agent, Agent Nuri Espinozam returning from Batman: Killing Time with slightly less of a potty mouth. Well, it is written by Tom King, after all.

