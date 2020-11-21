Skottie Young's Tank Girl in Albatross Funnybooks Feb 2021 Solicits

Skottie Young comes to Eric Powell's Albatross Funnybooks for the cardstock cover of the final issue of their 'King Tank Girl series by Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin and Brett Parson.

Here's a look at their full Albatross Funnybooks February 2021 solicitations.

KING TANK GIRL #5 (OF 5) CVR A PARSON

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

DEC201151

(W) Alan Martin (A/CA) Brett Parson

The final, ultimate, devastating issue of 'King Tank Girl, filled with needless slaughter, evil butchery, charred corpses, Dantesque chaos and carnage, fountains of spewing guts, and a lovely short story for very young children. 'King Tank Girl delivers everything you every wished for. Get some! In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING TANK GIRL #5 (OF 5) CVR B SKOTTIE YOUNG CARDSTOCK

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

DEC201152

Special Edition cardstock cover by fan favorite artist Skottie Young!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $5.99

BLOOD FORCE TRAUMA #3

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

DEC201148

(W) Jake Smith, Hiram Corbett (A/CA) Jake Smith

The fight is on! Atomic City is eagerly waiting for the next episode of Blood Force Trauma! Zap's first fight of the season is coming up and he's got a lot to learn if he wants to take down the Hell prince VenganZA! Let's hope Lightnin' Legs' training will pay off! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

GOON BUNCH OF OLD CRAP TP VOL 04

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

DEC201149

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

After surviving the return of Labrazio, Goon wants nothing more than to settle onto a barstool with some whiskey, but a succession of cake-mad hobo gods, snake-hurling hillbillies, and bodacious burlesque dancers have other ideas. And somewhere on Lonely Street, a resurgent Zombie Priest plots his next attack… Collects The Goon Volumes 10-12. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $29.99

GRUMBLE TP VOL 03 MEMPHIS & BEYOND THE INFINITE

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

DEC201150

(W) Roberts Rafer (A) Marissa Louise (A/CA) Mike Norton

Eddie, the small-time crook stuck in a pug's body, and Tala, Eddie's estranged (and part-demon) daughter, are going on their most bizarre, action-packed, and emotional adventure yet! Across the stars, and beyond the edges of reality, Tala's mother is held captive by the evil S'Taera. Joined on the rescue mission by Tala's ex-pro-wrester uncles and their armed militia of inter-dimensional mutants, Eddie and Tala will need to atone for the sins of their pasts and start working together (for once) or they may find themselves lost… beyond the infinite! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $17.99