So THAT'S Who Chase Was Kissing Last Issue – Runaways #36 [Preview]
36 issues ago, Chase Stein went back in time to rescue his dead girlfriend, Gert, and save her from dying. He succeeded, but there was a problem: Gert was still a teenager, making Chase a total creep. 36 issues later, that storyline has come full circle, as we learn where Chase has been sneaking off to. It's to cavort with a time-displaced version of Gert, who traveled back in time from the future to get with Chase in a consensual, non-statutory-rapey kind of way. Of course, it seems highly unlikely this won't result in some major backlash. Especially with the extremely secretive, shouty description in the solicit. Runaways #36 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and it's a few issues away from a legacy number 100 anniversary, so the mind-blowing shockers are unlikely to end anytime soon. Check out a preview of the issue below.
RUNAWAYS #36
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210647
(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Kris Anka
"Come Away With Me" Part 5!
• THERE IS NOTHING WE CAN TELL YOU ABOUT THIS ISSUE THAT WOULDN'T SPOIL WHAT IS POSSIBLY THE BEST COMIC OF 2021! WE CAN'T EVEN SHOW YOU THE COVER!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99