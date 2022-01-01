Soul Plumber #4 Preview: As Long As It Takes Its Shoes Off

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. How do you stop a killer alien soaked in holy water from getting through customs in this preview of Soul Plumber #4? You don't! Check out the preview below.

DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC082

1021DC083 – DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #4 (OF 6) CVR B YANICK PAQUETTE CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel (A/CA) John McCrea

Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp's trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar's time in seminary couldn't possibly prepare him for what's in store!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.