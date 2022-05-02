Spawn #9, Featuring The Debut Of Angela, Taking Bids At Heritage

Spawn comics are no stranger to key issues and storylines, and arguably the biggest one besides the first issue of the series in #9, featuring the debut of Angela. It also features the debuts of Medieval Spawn and Cagliostro, but the only one that matters is Angela. The issue was written by Neil Gaiman and has led to some of the most complex litigation in comics history. It all started with this issue, which is always highly in demand, and Heritage Auctions has a CGC 9.8 copy taking bids today, with it currently sitting at $92. Check it out below.

This is THE Spawn Key; If You Ask Me

"Direct Edition. "Angela!" 1st appearance of Angela, Cagliostro, and Medieval Spawn. Story by Neil Gaiman. Art by Todd McFarlane. Spawn is attacked by Angela, a warrior of Heaven who has been hunting Hellspawns for centuries. Includes a B&W poster of Angela by Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane. Cover price $1.95. Spawn #9 (Image, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Angela and Medieval Spawn. Neil Gaiman story. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Angela poster by Jim Lee. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $34. CGC census 4/22: 2370 in 9.8, none higher." Seriously, read up on the litigation between Gaiman and Todd McFarlane. It is so crazy that after all that, we have Angela appearing in Marvel Comics as Thor's sister now. What a time to be alive.

This has always been a very desirable book, let alone in a CGC 9.8 grade. Go here and check out more info and to place a bid if you are so inclined. After you do that, take a spin around the other items taking bids today, as there are a ton of great auctions in this lot. Not only a bunch of major keys but affordable books for collectors of every budget as well today.