Spawn Unwanted Violence in Image Comics' Full January 2023 Solicits

Image Comics January 2023 solicits see the launches of Black Cloak by Kelly Thomspon, Meredith McClaren and Becca Carey as seen on Substack, Immortal Sergeant by Joe Kelly and Ken Niimura, Inferno Girl Red Book One by Matt Groom, Erica D'Urso, Igor Monti, Nemesis Reloaded by Mark Millar and Jorge Jimenez, and a comic book that Bleeding Cool first revealed existed back in April 2022, by Todd McFarlane and Mike Del Mundo, Spawn Unwanted Violence. Expect very big sales for that one. Oh and yes, the return of Saga #61 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples. That should do well too.

SPAWN UNWANTED VIOLENCE #1 (OF 2) CVR A DEL MUNDO

(W) Todd McFarlane (A / CA) Mike Del Mundo

MINISERIES PREMIERE Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of "File F," Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can't ignore. The writing of TODD McFARLANE meets the incredible art of MIKE DEL MUNDO in SPAWN: UNWANTED VIOLENCE, a two-part miniseries that forces Spawn to confront the very nature of good and evil!

SAGA #61 (MR)

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC SAGA is back, and it's time for another epic season of emotional adventures and shocking surprises for Hazel and her star-crossed family!

About the SAGA series:

SAGA has sold seven million copies to date across single issue, trade paperback, compendium, hardcover, and digital editions and has been translated into 20 languages. The series also boasts multiple Eisner Awards, Harvey Awards, a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and more. The series has become a pop culture phenomenon and has been immortalized with references and easter eggs appearing in such popular TV shows as Supernatural, The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons, and even a recent Taco Bell commercial featuring the characters dressed in cosplay.

BLACK CLOAK #1 CVR A MCCLAREN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

SERIES PREMIERE

Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON heads to Image for the first time with BLACK CLOAK, an all-new series with artist MEREDITH McCLAREN! Blade Runner style mixes with SAGA-esque drama in a delectable fantasy/sci-fi blend as two Black Cloaks try to solve the murder of a beloved prince in Kiros, the last city in the known world, before his murder tips the city into war. The mystery begins in a spectacular TRIPLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE for $4.99!

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #1 (OF 8)

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Award-winning I KILL GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and KEN NIIMURA (Eisner Award-winning Umami) return to yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT!

On the eve of his unwelcome retirement, Jim Sargent (aka "Sarge") a grizzled, old-school detective, catches a break on a murder case that's haunted him for decades. Unfortunately, Sarge must drag his anxiety-riddled adult son, Michael, along for the ride or risk losing the lead forever. Can this dysfunctional duo overcome their own hang-ups, blindspots, and secrets to catch a killer?

INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK ONE #1 (OF 3) CVR A DURSO & MONTI

(W) Matt Groom (A / CA) Erica D'Urso, Igor Monti

MINISERIES PREMIERE

A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it's a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!

To have any hope of saving it, Cássia must survive the worst night of her life, embrace a secret legacy, and find the courage to fight when all seems lost-as the blazing light of hope in the dark, Inferno Girl Red!

From creators ERICA D'URSO (The Mighty Valkyries) and MAT GROOM (SELF / MADE, Ultraman), the saga of the newest Image Comics superhero begins here!

INFERNO GIRL RED is a Massive-Verse series.

RADIANT BLACK TP VOL 03 A MASSIVE-VERSE BOOK MV

(W) Kyle Higgins, Laurence Holmes (A) Marcello Costa, Eduardo Ferigato, Stefano Simeone

Alien sword guy? Dealt with. Best friend? Saved. Giant space war? A problem for another day. With all the big problems handled, Marshall is looking forward to some good old-fashioned downtime.

But the power of the Radiants won't stay secret forever, and as his personal life starts to unravel, Marshall will face a gauntlet of new foes that threaten to put an early end to his superhero career!

Collects RADIANT BLACK #13-18.

SCOTCH MCTIERNAN HOLIDAY PARTY (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, Scott Koblish (A / CA) Scott Koblish

First came the 4/20 special, then came Scotch McTiernan's Halloween party, and now the former Deadpool chums form Voltron again to bring you Scotch's holiday bash. Emphasis on bash. The most powerful Scrooges in the human race are visited by the Ghost Of Christmas Future when they try to colonize Mars. All the fun, insanity, and thought-provoking violence of the first two comics are perfected in this third holiday installment. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll buy one to read and one to slab for your descendants.

INVINCIBLE #1 FACSIMILE ED

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Bill Crabtree (A / CA) Cory Walker

In 2003, ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER debuted their groundbreaking comic book series. In the 20 years since, INVINCIBLE has become the most successful new superhero franchise of the century.

This special facsimile edition recreates the highly sought-after first issue to give fans one more chance to own this piece of entertainment history.

INVINCIBLE UNDELUXE #1

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Cory Walker

Kicking off a yearlong celebration of INVINCIBLE's 20th anniversary!

Prepare yourself! It's time to revisit the historic independent series that took the entertainment world by storm 20 years ago! Follow Mark Grayson's journey again, from the very beginning, but this time in STUNNING BLACK & WHITE!

This "undeluxe" version will feature a memorable array of variant covers as well as an installment of The Cutting Room Floor, featuring ROBERT KIRKMAN's original handwritten plot and commentary. This undeluxe, not-quite-definitive presentation of the story in thrilling black and white will NOT be collected any time soon!

MAGIC ORDER 4 #1 (OF 6) CVR A RUAN

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

MINISERIES PREMIERE

BRAND NEW ARC! The Magic Order is in turmoil after Cordelia is forced to expel her brother. Whispers of discontent persist among the other wizards. They're tired of the rules they've all been living under-and now a coup is brewing.

MONSTRESS #42 (MR)

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

NEW STORY ARC

The only way forward is a return to the past, as Maika and her friends find themselves in an unsettling yet familiar world…

NEMESIS RELOADED #1 (OF 5) CVR A JIMENEZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Jorge Jimenez

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The world's most evil comic book is back! Who is Nemesis, and why does this eccentric billionaire who dresses up in a mask and cape want to terrorize people instead of helping them? Isn't that how this is supposed to go? Trigger warning: Too violent and too cool for some!

ABOVE SNAKES TP VOL 01

(W) Sean Lewis (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

A supernatural Western about DIRT, a man out to avenge his wife's death with nothing but a bloodthirsty vulture to guide his way. What happens when the story of Dirt's pain gets stolen by others and the world he thought he understood turns upside down? Featuring the incredible work of the team behind THUMBS and THE FEW, this thrilling new series is best described as Deadwood meets The Sandman.

Select praise for ABOVE SNAKES:

"Like a gloomy ballad strummed on a heavily tuned guitar, telling a rising story in the dry winds full of violence. The vibrant artwork and colorful language, coupled with the steady yet descriptive narration, create a haunting tune." -Comic Book Resources

"If you like revenge stories and Westerns, then look no further." -AIPT

Collects ABOVE SNAKES #1-5

EIGHT BILLION GENIES DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

If you had one wish…what would you wish for? What if everyone else on the planet had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES.

Eight seconds after magical genies grant every person on earth one wish, the world is transformed forever…and that's just the beginning!

From #1 New York Times-bestselling author CHARLES SOULE (UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, Light of the Jedi) and superstar artist RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS, GOD HATES ASTRONAUTS) comes the most thought-provoking, hilarious, terrifying, and emotional ride of the year.

Collects EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1-8

INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM HC VOL 01

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cory Walker, Bill Crabtree (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

To celebrate INVINCIBLE's landmark 20th anniversary, the first 48 issues of the greatest superhero comic in the universe are being collected into one massive hardcover edition-exclusive to the direct market!

Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age-except for the fact that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems…

Collects INVINCIBLE #0-47

PUBLIC DOMAIN TP VOL 01

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Chip Zdarsky

Syd Dallas is responsible for pop culture's greatest hero: THE DOMAIN! But his sons Miles and David have a complicated relationship with both the creation and their creator. Can they convince their dad to fight for their family's legacy?

This fun and heartfelt series written and illustrated by Eisner winner CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Daredevil) explores a WILD ALTERNATE WORLD where comic book creators aren't properly acknowledged or compensated for their creations!! Crazy, I know!!

Collects PUBLIC DOMAIN #1-5

STARHENGE DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Liam Sharp (A / CA) Liam Sharp

Revered creator LIAM SHARP cuts loose in his visually stunning masterpiece, STARHENGE, BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON & THE BOAR!

A future MERLIN travels to 5th-century Britain to prevent monstrous time-traveling killer robots from robbing the universe of magic! Meanwhile, Amber Weaver's lively present-day narrative reveals how she becomes drawn into a war across time.

The Terminator meets The Green Knight in this enthralling epic inspired by the Arthurian sagas!

Collects STARHENGE, BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON & THE BOAR #1-6

BLOOD STAIN TP VOL 04

(W) Linda Sejic (A / CA) Linda Sejic

Elliot Torres finally found a job she can keep, and Vlad Stein finally found an assistant worth keeping. Turns out, things are looking up for both of them. However, at the crossroads where overactive imagination meets sleep deprivation, mundane life turns unpredictable. Vlad finds himself in desperate need of assistance, but luckily, assistance is in Elly's job description. Together, they are about to face their first great hurdle in this new volume of BLOOD STAIN.

HACK SLASH DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Emily Stone, Bryan Baugh, Dan Leister (CA) Matt Merhoff

In almost every slasher movie, there's one girl who makes it all the way to the end. She's the survivor…the final girl. Meet Cassie Hack, the lone survivor of an attack by the vicious slasher known as the Lunch Lady. Now Cassie and her monstrous partner Vlad travel the country, hunting down and killing other slashers before they can leave a trail of blood and terror.

This HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION collects issues 18-34 of the HACK/SLASH ongoing series, as well as the award-winning "ENTRY WOUND" one-shot, and features the debut of fan-favorite characters Cat Curio and Samhain. Also includes a brand new bonus story by TIM SEELEY!

Collects HACK/SLASH #18-34 and the "ENTRY WOUND" one-shot

PRODIGY TP VOL 02 ICARUS SOCIETY

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

THE MAGIC ORDER and KING OF SPIES writer MARK MILLAR is back with his favorite creation Edison Crane, and this time he's brought along the amazing Star Wars artist MATTEO BUFFAGNI to blow you all away. Edison Crane is the world's smartest man, but what happens when he's targeted by an entire CLUB of geniuses who also fly too close to the sun? Meet THE ICARUS SOCIETY.

Collects PRODIGY: THE ICARUS SOCIETY #1-5

THAT TEXAS BLOOD TP VOL 03

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

As a winter storm looms over Ambrose County in January of 1992, a local woman's body is discovered and believed to be the latest victim of a horrifying West Texas serial murderer known as the Red Queen Killer.

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (Halt and Catch Fire, The Blue Flame, Iron Man) calls the series: "…the perfect kind of Texas noir-timeless, sinister, funny, kind, and poignant."

Collects THAT TEXAS BLOOD #14-19

NEW MASTERS TP

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) Shof Coker

Brace yourselves for an immersive science fiction tale sketched across the verdant plains and neon-lit cities of West Africa. It was a simple heist, they thought, but this motley crew of outcasts is soon caught in the middle of a struggle for control of an ancient alien artifact of immense power.

Collects NEW MASTERS #1-6

20TH CENTURY MEN #6 (OF 6) CVR A MORIAN (MR)

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) S. Morian

MINISERIES FINALE

SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!

It's all led to this-an all-out battle between the Iron Star, President Goode, and the inhuman monster known as 6Bill! Can Azra save her people, or will they become more collateral damage in this war of Super Powers?

3KEYS #4 (OF 5) CVR A MESSINA (MR)

(W) David Messina (A / CA) David Messina

Noah and Theon's journey across a devastated New York City takes a monstrous turn for the worst in this, the penultimate chapter of their perilous attempts to slow the Old Ones' encroachment into our reality.

Featuring an exciting variant cover by PAOLO VILLANELLI (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters)!

ALL AGAINST ALL #2 (OF 5) CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

(W) Alex Paknadel (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

In the second chapter of ALEX PAKNADEL & CASPAR WIJNGAARD's gripping new series, the Earth habitat is under military control and is being strip-mined for its genetic riches. Its most fearsome predators are now fair game for a species that can graft their most lethal traits into terrifying biological warsuits.

However, unbeknownst to General Cov'n and his alien warriors, the hunters have become the hunted. Helpless, the habitat's lone human survivor, lusts for revenge on his captors and will stop at nothing to see them torn limb from limb.

Featuring exciting variant covers by DANI (COFFIN BOUND, The Low Low Woods) and 2022 Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award-winning artist LUANA VECCHIO (LOVESICK, BOLERO)!

ART BRUT #2 CVR A MORAZZO & LOPES (MR)

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Mat Lopes

Stuck inside the Mona Lisa, Arthur, Manny, and Margot walk through the charred landscape and try to figure out what destroyed our favorite smiling painting.

And outside the canvas, Margot investigates an art class gone very wrong…

Featuring new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, the lost adventures of Art Brut continue here!

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #8 CVR A WARD (MR)

(W) Christian Ward (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Christian Ward

Fancy a bite? Atticus travels deeper into First Born society and books himself a table at the Lobster Pot, a high-end Vampire restaurant where policy is B.Y.O.H.-Bring Your Own Human, that is-because nothing is more delicious than a human full of divine experience.

BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #5 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

MINISERIES FINALE

SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!

There is one final adventure for Jackie and Trish in their twisted fantasy world. When Trish heroically steps forward against the Dark Lord, will she be struck down, or will she save Jackie and herself from unspeakable fates?

SRP: 3.99

CREEPSHOW #5 (OF 5) CVR A BURNHAM & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV220209 – CREEPSHOW #5 (OF 5) CVR B JONES (MR) – 3.99

NOV220210 – CREEPSHOW #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KELLY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Steve Orlando, Clay Chapman McLeod (A) Marianna Ignazzi, Anwita Citriya (CA) Chris Burnham, Adriano Lucas

MINISERIES FINALE

The Creep scares up two all-new standalone stories in this star-studded anthology based on the hit Shudder TV series.

STEVE ORLANDO (Marauders) and MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) scare up a sensational yarn about a young man who'll go to extreme lengths to retain his youth.

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (Scream: Curse of Carnage) and exciting newcomer ANWITA CITRIYA invite you to a debutante ball so horrifying, you'll be crawling out of your own skin.

DARK RIDE #4 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

END OF STORY ARC

"WILLIAMSON and BRESSAN have crafted some truly horrifying attractions, and you're going to want to get a seat right up front." -JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Something is Killing The Children)

The secret of Arthur Dante's deal with the devil is revealed.

Now, Halloween and Sam, heirs to the empire, must decide whose side they're really on.

DEAD LUCKY #6 CVR A CARLOMAGNO MV

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

END OF STORY ARC

The city of San Francisco is in the midst of an all-out war between the Salvation Gang and Morrow. When Bibi's true allegiances are called into question, she'll be forced to confront the consequences of her own actions, and what she needs to do next.

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.

FLAWED #5 (OF 6) CVR A PRENZY (MR)

(W) Chuck Brown (A / CA) Prenzy

The origins of the Skinwalker serum are revealed, an evil from Relic's past returns to shatter her world, and Gem and Detective Davis join forces to take down a physically and mentally twisted Higgs.

GOSPEL #3 (OF 5)

(W) Will Morris (A) Will Morris (CA) Ver

Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt's storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #16 CVR A MACK

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) David Mack

Parts of Gunslinger's storied past are finally becoming clear. But there are secrets being kept from him that, if revealed, might set him on a new path of vengeance!

HELL TO PAY #3 (OF 6) CVR A JOHNSON

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney (CA) Dave Johnson

The source of the plague of cursed hellcoins upon the earth has been revealed-and Maia and Sebastian Stone have realized they cannot destroy it alone. They must recruit aid from another of the Shrouded College's agents, retired magical bon vivant Arturo Peroni. But he has racked up a sorcerous debt of his own, and it's about to come due!

HEXWARE #2 (OF 6) CVR A LAVINA (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Zulema Lavina

The service android Which-Where has purchased a soul, saving Jessie Marks. But, there is a cost: she must return beings who escaped from Hell to their masters…vampires, werewolves, demons. Now she hunts Low-Town for monsters, unaware that she's also hunted…by the vampire-witch, Sister Invictus!

HITOMI #4 (OF 5) CVR A BINT (MR)

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Isabella Mazzanti (CA) Clark Bint

The time of war has come to the land. Hitomi spurns Yasuke's warnings and joins a military campaign, hoping to make a name for herself. To Yasuke's dismay, she does…

I HATE FAIRYLAND #3 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean (CA) Skottie Young

Meet the Gertlins! Gert's latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #10 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) Geoff Johns, David Walker, Chuck Brown, John Layman, Jeff Boison, Ivan Brandon, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Jok, Zoe Thorogood, Tula Lotay, Paper D, Simon Gane, Katie Skelly, Andy MacDonald, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A / CA) Sanford Greene

As we head toward the finish line with our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, DAVID WALKER, CHUCK BROWN & SANFORD GREENE join in with an all-new BITTER ROOT short, JOHN LAYMAN & JOK premiere their new upcoming series IN HELL WE FIGHT, IVAN BRANDON & ANDY MacDONALDS reunite for a new NYC MECH tale, and JEFF BOISON teams up with ZOE THOROGOOD, TULA LOTAY, PAPER D, SIMON GANE & KATIE SKELLY for "WTFK, A Lyrical."

Plus: more of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL, and, of course, "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

JUNKYARD JOE #4 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

The tales of Mad Ghost's Unnamed continue as danger closes in on Muddy Davis and the robot soldier known only as Joe. But it gets worse when Muddy's young neighbor Emily becomes tangled in the complex web that threatens all of their lives. A sinister faction is gaining ground to claim Joe for their own…and they won't leave any witnesses.

KAYA #4 CVR A CRAIG

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

As they near their destination, Kaya's brother Jin attempts to use magic to help his wounded sister and the Lizard-Rider Seth admits his feelings for Kaya. But does she feel the same?

Meanwhile, unexpected threats are converging around our battered adventurers.

Featuring a Moebius-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!

KILLADELPHIA #27 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Part Three

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Undead president George Washington and his vampire army are put on the defensive as they fight for survival against Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian guardians. But will they be able to turn the tide, or will heavy losses and insurmountable odds seal their fate and leave the Sangster family broken for good?

KING SPAWN #18 CVR A MACK

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) David Mack

END OF STORY ARC

Disruptor takes a walk through the fiery pits of HELL in search of the perfect gift. Meanwhile, Spawn and the KING SLAYER join forces to stop a monster.

KROMA BY DE FELICI #3 (OF 4) CVR A DE FELICI

(W) Lorenzo De Felici (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Discover the most visually stunning comic of the year!

Kroma's hellish descent into the visible spectrum beyond the Pale City finds her hunted-by men, by beasts, and by…ghosts? But she won't let anything stop her from uncovering the secrets of the King of Colors and her own mysterious past.

LEAST WE CAN DO #5 CVR A ROMBOLI & ZANDARDINO

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (CA) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Between taking part in a risky undercover mission at the new Buckingham Palace, beating up soldiers, feeding starving people, and striving to ignore the new tension between her and her captain, Uriel must also focus on her most important personal task…remaining true to herself.

LITTLE MONSTERS #9 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders' actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?

LOVESICK #4 (OF 7) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

As Domino struggles with the aftermath of a near-fatal ambush by the Bloodcels, her cannibal partner in crime Jack barges back into her life with buried memories and unresolved grudges in tow to push her fragile psyche even further.

NIGHT CLUB #2 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

Danny Garcia is a High School student who was bitten by a vampire, but he isn't going to mope around and be some annoying goth. He's going to be a superhero, and he's bitten his best friends too so they can form a team. This is going to be great. Note the $1.99 price! Take THAT, Marvel and DC!

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #12 CVR A KUDRANSKI (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

END OF STORY ARC

"MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME," Conclusion

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

Jackie the Ripper's reign of vengeance comes to a head as she faces off against the one woman who might be able to stop her: Nita Hawes! But victories don't come without cost…what could Nita possibly have left to lose? Find out in this shocking conclusion to the second story arc!

OLD DOG #5 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

(W) Declan Shalvey (A / CA) Declan Shalvey

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand new mission.

Some kind of freak accident has set a gruesome creature loose in the halls of Black Circle. Is this an attack? Can Retriever stop this creature before Black Circle is eaten from the inside?

PLUSH #3 (OF 6) CVR A HILLYARD & RENZI (MR)

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard, Rico Renzi

ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group's creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he's suitable enough to eat or not.

RADIANT BLACK #22 CVR A FERIGATO MV

(W) Kyle Higgins (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

Nathan left Los Angeles with forty thousand dollars in credit card debt, no job prospects, and no superpowers.

Eighteen months later, with forty thousand dollars in credit card debt, no job prospects, and a superpowered secret identity that he shares part-time with his best friend, he's going back.

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.

RADIANT PINK #2 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT & NALTY MV

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A / CA) Emma Kubert, Nalty Rebecca

Impossibly far from home and unable to rely on her powers, can Eva and her new companion survive long enough to figure out a way back? Or is this the end of Radiant Pink? And if it is…what do we do with the rest of this miniseries?

RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.

REVOLVERS #4 (OF 4) CVR A DIBARI & GOUGH (MR)

(W) John Zuur Platten (A / CA) Christian Dibari, Simon Gough

MINISERIES FINALE

In a series of stunning revelations and double-crosses, Hampton eventually, and painfully, solves the mystery of his own death. Now, he sets out in search of vengeance, redemption, and forgiveness from the wife he wronged while living.

ROGUE SUN #11 CVR A VECCHIO MV

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

With an unexpected new ally at his side, Dylan's life might finally be heading in the right direction. But Hellbent has other plans, and everything our hero cares about is set to burn as the two face off for a final showdown!

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

SPAWN SCORCHED #14 CVR A MACK

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) David Mack

The rift between Spawn and the Scorched continues to grow, and just as the tension reaches its boiling point, a call for help arrives. A call that the team can't ignore.

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #6 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON

(W) Jody LeHeup (A) Nil Vendrell (CA) Dave Johnson

The final battle begins as Silva leads a citywide revolt against Ursa Major and his forces. Will Shirtless finally rejoin the fight?

SPAWN #338 CVR A MACK

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) David Mack

It's time for Spawn to take the next step in his war against Heaven and Hell!

TWO GRAVES #3 CVR A DOYLE (MR)

(W) Genevieve Valentine (A / CA) Ming Doyle

A stand of aspen trees shares a single root system; connected deep and out of sight, they can survive almost anything. Death can only hope that's true as he tries to hide Emilia.

VOYAGIS #3 (OF 5) CVR A KESGIN

(W) Sumeyye Kesgin (A / CA) Sumeyye Kesgin

A close encounter of the weird kind. Sen meets JOY, a human ghost living in the DREAM ZONE that now occupies Sen's mind. But as Sen tries to make sense of Joy and her alien Earth culture, a dangerous assassin sent by the tyrant PRIMORIS awaits his chance to strike…

WALKING DEAD DLX #54 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

Newly arrived and making an impression, Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene are earning their keep.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

WALKING DEAD DLX #55 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

The group finds their footing on the road once more but is haunted by the memories of those they lost.

