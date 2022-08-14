Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Spider-Man #7
- Predator #1
- X-Men Legends #1
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1
- Batgirls #9
- Avengers #59
- Gunslinger Spawn #10
- Axe Judgment Day #2
- Harley Quinn #19
- Superman: Son of Kal-El #14
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics Slower week than we would have liked. The Predator comic itself did well (everyone wants a Skottie Young cover of course) taking first place while the Predator variants for other Marvel comics have bombed for us. A lot of people were asking what was up with the Jurassic League cover with the Green Lantern and the red creature. I have no idea was my reply each time. Nubia sold well thanks to the Swimsuit variant.
And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
