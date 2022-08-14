Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #7 Predator #1 X-Men Legends #1 DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Batgirls #9 Avengers #59 Gunslinger Spawn #10 Axe Judgment Day #2 Harley Quinn #19 Superman: Son of Kal-El #14

Rodman Comics Slower week than we would have liked. The Predator comic itself did well (everyone wants a Skottie Young cover of course) taking first place while the Predator variants for other Marvel comics have bombed for us. A lot of people were asking what was up with the Jurassic League cover with the Green Lantern and the red creature. I have no idea was my reply each time. Nubia sold well thanks to the Swimsuit variant.

