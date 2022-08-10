Marvel Legends Livestream Reveals Include New Zombie Figures

Marvel Legends collectors were treated to the first livestream post-SDCC with Ryan and Dwight. The team started off the reveal stream by going over the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wave that they didn't really get to talk about at the show, and going over more reveals that were made at SDCC, including the new Amazon exclusive set of Venom, Riot, and Agony. Then came the new reveals, which is always a fun part of these streams. These included more Spider-Man villains, finishing out the reveals of the new Spidey villain wave, and more.

Marvel Legends Preorders Today

Molten Man was the first reveal, a more classic comic version instead of the movie BAF that we got previously. Next was Silvermane, a deep cut that I can honestly say I never saw getting a full-figure release. A smaller, what they called Ultimate Symbiote Spider-Man was shown. It has a more purple sheen to it and is metallic. This is actually going to be a five-pack, Amazon exclusive as well. That will be on preorder next Tuesday. The other two figures in the wave are the Human Fly and Razorback.

Next, there was some MCU talk, where they went over the Loki reveals from SDCC, as well as the first Marvel Legends He Who Remains figure. The reveals included a new Disney+ wave that includes a What If…? Howard the Duck, Zombie Iron Man, Zombie Wanda, a Red Skull from the "Captain Carter" What If…? episode, an Agent Jimmy Woo (finally), and the SDCC Loki reveals that finish out the wave. Collect them all, and you can build the Moon Knight show version of Khonshu. I am loving these Disney+ Marvel Legends waves, keep them coming, please. These MCU Disney+ wave figures should be up for order this coming Thursday everywhere, including on Hasbro Pulse.