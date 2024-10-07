Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Spider-Man: Black Suit and Blood #3 Preview: Dark Spidey Unleashed

Spider-Man: Black Suit and Blood #3 hits stores this Wednesday, promising a darker take on our favorite wall-crawler. Will Spidey's new ruthless streak shock friends and foes alike?

Article Summary Spider-Man: Black Suit and Blood #3 arrives Wednesday. Dive into a dark, merciless Spidey era!

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the black suit with a ruthless vibe from Al Ewing and Justina Ireland.

Leonardo Romero brings a chilling twist to Spidey, promising shocking encounters for heroes and villains.

GANGWAY, HEROES – THE NEW SPIDER-MAN HAS TAKEN OVER! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of SPIDER-MAN's black costume – "BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD"-style! AL EWING (THE IMMORTAL HULK, VENOM) spills a super-secret from SECRET WARS! JUSTINA IRELAND (SANA STARROS, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE) unveils a merciless Spidey who shocks super villain and innocent alike! PLUS: Superstar LEONARDO ROMERO's dark take on the wall-crawler will leave you shaking!

Spider-Man: Black Suit and Blood #3

by Al Ewing & Marvel Various & Netho Diaz, cover by Marco Checchetto

GANGWAY, HEROES – THE NEW SPIDER-MAN HAS TAKEN OVER! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of SPIDER-MAN's black costume – "BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD"-style! AL EWING (THE IMMORTAL HULK, VENOM) spills a super-secret from SECRET WARS! JUSTINA IRELAND (SANA STARROS, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE) unveils a merciless Spidey who shocks super villain and innocent alike! PLUS: Superstar LEONARDO ROMERO's dark take on the wall-crawler will leave you shaking!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.22"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 09, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620956900311

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620956900316 – SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #3 JONBOY MEYERS VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620956900321 – SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #3 DUSTIN NGUYEN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620956900331 – SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #3 JONBOY MEYERS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

