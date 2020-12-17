Star Wars #81 CGC Copy On Auction Over At ComicConnect

Star Wars comics are on fire right now, as prices skyrocket on the back of The Mandalorian tv show. If you have been speculating or sitting on Star Wars comics for a while now, it is the time to get them out and sell em. If you are looking to but, this might now be the time, as characters make their debuts, their key issues climb higher and higher. While not Boba Fett's first cover, Star Wars #81 does feature one of his first stories in comic form. On auction over at ComicConnect right now and taking bids for a few more hours is a CGC 9.2 copy, a gorgeous example of this painted cover by Tom Palmer. Currently sitting at $116, this one will jump for sure. Check it out below.

Star Wars Marvel Comics Still Have So Much Value

"When Han, Princess Leia, and Artoo return to Tatooine to tie up some unfinished business, it's hardly business as usual—when some of Tatooine's deadliest surviving citizens form the welcoming committee! "Jawas of Doom" is written by Jo Duffy, penciled by Ron Frenz, and inked by Tom Palmer." This is one of the best covers in the original Marvel run and seeing it get its due now that collectors are discovering it is nice. Hey Marvel- make a poster of this!

This Star Wars CGC comic is taking bids for only a few more hours today. Do not miss the chance to add this at a great price. Go here and bid on it right now. While there, check out all of the other items taking bids for the rest of the day and others taking bids in Event Auction #44 tomorrow as well before it wraps up. Many more keys and collectible books are still taking bids; go get to it.