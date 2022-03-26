Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 Review: Being Manipulated

Imagine, if you will, an avalanche. As it blunders down a hill, virtually anything in its path is in enormous danger and will likely be wholly destroyed. Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 posits the idea of being able to aim, or at least redirect, an avalanche to accomplish certain goals, and in the long line of Star Wars lore, it makes some things make sense.

Sabe of Naboo was a handmaiden to Padme Amidala, tasked to impersonate or give her life for Padme. She believed that Vader — who she knows is Anakin Skywalker — killed Padme, but learns this issue things we all know: Luke was born, Padme died on the table, yadda yadda yadda. She also knows Vader intends to kill anyone who hid the existence of Luke from the Sith apprentice, and since he's also hell-bent on burning Crimson Dawn to the ground, she can use that relentless intent to address some concerns of her own.

Greg Pak's script does great work with Vader, as he slices through well-dressed politicians and even a few Royal Guardsmen, all without working up a hint of a sweat, of course. Vader even implies that he has some knowledge of being manipulated. All of the bloodshed and terror seems to serve the cause of order in his mind, so as always, his theoretical ends justify his violent means. It would have been nice to have Raffaele Ienco pulls back some, so the action wasn't essentially reflected in Vader's armor via close-up. Still, his work in visual storytelling alongside Alex Sinclair and Joe Caramagna remains professional grade.

As seconds scurry around in the shadows of the Sith, all trying to angle the avalanche away from themselves or towards their adversaries, this issue cleans house of several Imperial loyalists. How many of them were the competent minds that left room for the likes of Ozzel and Piett? In his quest to win, again, Vader shows himself trapped by the galaxy's structure, which seems to be a common trait for the Skywalker line. That's a bit grim to observe but has a certain Westworld-ish charm as well. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #20

By Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco

