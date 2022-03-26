Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 Review: Being Manipulated

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Imagine, if you will, an avalanche. As it blunders down a hill, virtually anything in its path is in enormous danger and will likely be wholly destroyed. Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 posits the idea of being able to aim, or at least redirect, an avalanche to accomplish certain goals, and in the long line of Star Wars lore, it makes some things make sense.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 Review: Being Manipulated
Star Wars: Darth Vader #20 Cover. Credit: Marvel Comics

Sabe of Naboo was a handmaiden to Padme Amidala, tasked to impersonate or give her life for Padme. She believed that Vader — who she knows is Anakin Skywalker — killed Padme, but learns this issue things we all know: Luke was born, Padme died on the table, yadda yadda yadda. She also knows Vader intends to kill anyone who hid the existence of Luke from the Sith apprentice, and since he's also hell-bent on burning Crimson Dawn to the ground, she can use that relentless intent to address some concerns of her own.

Greg Pak's script does great work with Vader, as he slices through well-dressed politicians and even a few Royal Guardsmen, all without working up a hint of a sweat, of course. Vader even implies that he has some knowledge of being manipulated. All of the bloodshed and terror seems to serve the cause of order in his mind, so as always, his theoretical ends justify his violent means. It would have been nice to have Raffaele Ienco pulls back some, so the action wasn't essentially reflected in Vader's armor via close-up. Still, his work in visual storytelling alongside Alex Sinclair and Joe Caramagna remains professional grade.

As seconds scurry around in the shadows of the Sith, all trying to angle the avalanche away from themselves or towards their adversaries, this issue cleans house of several Imperial loyalists. How many of them were the competent minds that left room for the likes of Ozzel and Piett? In his quest to win, again, Vader shows himself trapped by the galaxy's structure, which seems to be a common trait for the Skywalker line. That's a bit grim to observe but has a certain Westworld-ish charm as well. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #20
By Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco
THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS! Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins. But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABE, handmaiden of Padme Amidala! Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

Star Wars Darth Vader #20
Star Wars Darth Vader #20 Review: Being Manipulated
Review by Hannibal Tabu
7/10
Vader’s on a rampage to bring order to the Empire as Crimson Dawn has infested the galaxy. The only problem? He’s dancing to the tune of someone who knew him before the armor.
Credits
Editors
Akira Yoshida, Mark Paniccia, Danny Khazem

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Hannibal Tabu

Hannibal Tabu is a writer, journalist, DJ, poet and designer living in south Los Angeles with his wife and children. He's a winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, winner of the 2018-2019 Cultural Trailblazer award from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, his weekly comic book review column THE BUY PILE can be found on iHeartRadio's Nerd-O-Rama podcast, his reviews can be found on BleedingCool.com, his mix show can be found on Los Angeles' KQBH-LP 101.5 FM or lpfm.la in your browser Sunday nights at 11PM PST, and more information can be found at his website, www.hannibaltabu.com.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.