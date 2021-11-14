Suicide Squad #9 Preview: In Space No One Can Hear You Die

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? The Suicide Squad is headed to Space to steal something from Oa in this preview of Suicide Squad #9, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check it out below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #9

DC Comics

0921DC169

0921DC170 – SUICIDE SQUAD #9 CVR B DEXTER SOY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Amanda Waller needs one last item before she can begin her invasion of Earth-3. The problem? It's locked in a vault on Oa. The solution? SQUAD IN SPACE! Meanwhile, Rick Flag is assembling his OWN Squad to take down Waller!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

