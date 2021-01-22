Summoners War: Legacy – Image/Skybound Announces Prequel Series

The highly anticipated Summoners War: Legacy by writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, Reaver) and artist Luca Claretti (Adventure Time Comics) with colors by Giovanna Niro (Star Trek: Nero) and lettering by Deron Bennett (Excellence, Assassin Nation)— launch on April 2021 from Image/Skybound Entertainment in partnership with game publisher Com2uS.

The prequel comic series is based on the popular Summoners War mobile game. Summoners War: Legacy is the latest expansion to the Summoners War franchise, along with upcoming mobile games Summoners War: Lost Centuria and Summoners War: Chronicles. The variety of expansions is a testament to the game's success and longevity, which proves to be a major tentpole for Com2uS' gaming portfolio.

In Summoners War: Legacy, Rai knows there's only one way out of a nothing town—to become a summoner! Armed with a summoning book of monsters, there would be nowhere she couldn't go and no adventure she couldn't have. There's only one problem: the world is at war, and even untrained summoners like Rai must join the fight.

Recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, Rai finds herself thrust into a battle for the fate of the world that none of them expected. Rai must learn there's a lot more to life than having fun, but can she become the summoner the world needs in time?

Summoners War: Legacy takes place 35 years before the universe-shattering conflict at the mobile game's center. The comic series features fan-favorite monsters, explores the fate of Durand's parents, and expands on the mystical land of Alea and its colorful characters, including Abuus, Rai, and Tomas. This riveting addition to Summoners War canon brings rich lore to the franchise and draws new connections to the upcoming Summoners War games and the Summoners War: Sky Arena game that fans know and love.

"Summoners War has created a great world, and it's been amazing fun to grow that world," said writer Justin Jordan. "Legacy is a really fun book that will explore places the game has yet to go, and I think it's a damn good adventure too. Luca and Gio have done amazing work with the art, and I can't wait for people to see the book."

Artist Luca Claretti added: "The thing that excited me the most about working on this project is that even though there was a world already very characterized, deep and alive, I still had great freedom to explore and create 'our' vision of the world of Summoners War. And that's not necessarily what you'd expect in this kind of project."

Summoners War: Legacy #1 (Diamond Code FEB210054) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 28. It will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.