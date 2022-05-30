SuperBat In World's Finest #4 Does Not Appear To Justify eBay Spec

Okay, maybe it's just us calling him SuperBat but still. June sees the release of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and the cardstock cover featuring some kind of merged Batman and Superman figure has got a few comic book speculators all of a flutter. As if this may be a new character. As if they may go on to have some kind of future at DC Comics. And as a result, people have been selling copies in advance for $10 each, twice the cover price, plus shipping. Well, spoiler ahead if you want to know. Not major ones, but still.

Batman Superman Worlds Finest #4 sneak peek of a new character. I had a blast drawing this guy.

FOC is this Sunday, May 22nd, make sure to preorder your copies pic.twitter.com/GtJj7vbowr — Dan Mora (@Danmora_c) May 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So, yes, there is a merging of Batman and Superman. As the colouring of the first version of the image above suggests, it involves Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern. This gestalt figure is not named, and does not last the length of the issue. And yes, it does look rather cool. And maybe, who knows, they may return in some form, and the toyetic potential is high. But if you are looking for some kind of planned SuperBat character getting their own spinoff series as a result of this issue, driving eBay sales to madness, then no. Not in the short term at least.

Of course, Mark Waid will know of the long history of merged Superman and Batman in one form or another. Composite Superman, a shapeshifter with a grudge, being the most prominent, who first appeared in World's Finest Comics #142 in 1964. Maybe Waid might be looking to a full-scale return in 2024 for the character's 60th anniversary and this is just a tease of that?

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #4 CVR E DAN MORA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

As Robin and Supergirl race to retrieve the secrets of the Devil Nezha from ancient China, Batman and Superman get more than they bargained for in the present! To save humanity from the fires of the demon, the World's Finest must go toe-to-toe with the protector of Sector 2814…Hal Jordan.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022