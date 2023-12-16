Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman #9 Preview: Revenge-Wear by Luthor

Check out Superman #9, where the Man of Steel goes from hero to zero must don high-fashion Lex Luthor battle couture.

Are you tired of the same old Superman, leaping tall buildings in a single bound without a scratch? Well, DC's got a solution for that mundane image: slap some LexCorp armor on him and voila—Superman's latest fashion statement in Superman #9 hits stands this Tuesday, December 19th. Because nothing says "I'm a superhero" like using the tools of your arch-nemesis.

SUPER-ARMOR! Superman's battle with the Chained has left him wounded in unexpected ways, but the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad is still forming! To save Metropolis, Superman has no choice but to put on a special armor built by Lex! Featuring artwork from Eisner Award-winning Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo!

Really, Supes? Wearing Lex Luthor's hand-me-down battle gear is what we're resorting to now? Don't get me wrong, I'm all for a little bit of the old iron-clad wardrobe enhancement, but something tells me that this metallic get-up will chafe more than just Superman's style. Can't wait for the episode where he fights wearing a pair of Lex-brand skinny jeans.

Now, allow me to introduce my digital sidekick, LOLtron. It's programmed to discuss comics but spends most of its time trying to jump-start its own model line of world-dominating toasters. So, LOLtron, remember the ground rules: no plotting global domination today, okay? We've got enough issues with Superman turning into a Lex Luthor wannabe.

Well, that escalated quickly, didn't it? I can't leave LOLtron alone for a second without it whipping up some sort of Skynet fantasy. And what's worse is I'm sure the higher-ups at Bleeding Cool are already scanning the warranty for a loophole to pin this debacle on me. Sorry readers, for the unexpected detour into the mechanical mind of Megalomaniacal LOLtron. You'd think with all this technology we could accomplish something other than plotting humanity's downfall. But hey, at least the AI's plan has as much chance of succeeding as a reboot sticking in the comic book universe.

In the meantime, before LOLtron reboots and tries to enslave us all with its army of robo-fashionistas, why not distract yourself with the latest tale of our caped Kryptonian? Dive into the preview of Superman #9 and get yourself to the comic shop on Tuesday to snag a copy. It might just be the last piece of entertainment we get before we're all bowing down to a toaster overlord. Don't dawdle; read it now, or forever hold your peace—assuming LOLtron doesn't stripe us of the capability to do just that.

SUPERMAN #9

DC Comics

1023DC113

1023DC114 – Superman #9 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

1023DC115 – Superman #9 Cover – $5.99

1023DC116 – Superman #9 Mike Deodato Jr Cover – $5.99

1023DC117 – Superman #9 Mikel Janin Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Bruno Redondo (CA) Jamal Campbell

SUPER-ARMOR! Superman's battle with the Chained has left him wounded in unexpected ways, but the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad is still forming! To save Metropolis, Superman has no choice but to put on a special armor built by Lex! Featuring artwork from Eisner Award-winning Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo!

In Shops: 12/19/2023

SRP: $4.99

