Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week

Superman: Son Of Kal-El is to come out this Tuesday. Not just issue 15 of his ongoing comic book, but as a queer superhero, the public as a whole, within the DC Universe. As a bisexual young man, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and the current Superman of Metropolis, a story you first heard about on Bleeding Cool as well. And not through any staged declaration, public speech, or press conference, as his father did when he came out about his identity as both Superman and Clark Kent. Since that point, the identity of Jonathan Kent has also been publicly known. But this is more about his choice of companion, which has only been shared amongst family and friends. The world knows about Clark Kent and Lois Lane, they are now about to learn the truth about Jon Kent and Jay Nakamura, by way of a simple kiss, in public. And a shot destined to go around the world fast – both inside the fictional DC Universe, but knowing modern reaction media, everywhere else too. But as ever, you learned about it first on Bleeding Cool.

It is possible that there might be a slightly greater demand for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #15 by some people as a result. Given that it's not a secret to the comic book's audience, I certainly can't see it harming sales. But if any of the covers were collectible, it would probably be this cardstock cover at a dollar extra, right? Superman: Son Of Kal-El #15 by Tom Taylor and Cian Tormey is published on Tuesday, 13th of September, at comic book stores and digitally.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #15 CVR B DAVID TALASKI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) David Talaski

This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus…the smooch heard 'round the world. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/13/2022