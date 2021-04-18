Superman Would Have Words With Shazadam in Justice League #60

The anti-hero once proudly known as Shazadam makes an appearance in this week's Justice League #60, in stores on 4-20 day, maaaan. As we recently learned, the cowardly editorial staff at DC Comics made Shazadam change his name to Black Adam just to spite Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, and now as punishment for daring to trend on Twitter without DC's permission, Superman wants to give Shaz– we mean, Black Adam a lecture in this preview of Justice League #60. Superman, you are such a buzzkill! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #60

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 4/20/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Superman, Batman, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Aquaman, and Hawkgirl join forces with Black Adam to fight an all-new world conqueror! But how do they stop the unstoppable power known as Brutus? Enter new mega-power sensation Naomi, who comes face to face with the League and brings along Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons for a blockbuster battle for the ages—with a last-page cliffhanger that will leave everyone guessing what's next!

And in the backup tale, the new Justice League meets the new Justice League Dark, and the demon Etrigan calls the team to action—but Batman has other plans. This team needs a leader, but what twisted secret prevents Zatanna from stepping forward? Plus, Ragman makes a startling discovery—one that may cost his life!