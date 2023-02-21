Superman's New Future At DC Comics Confirmed (Spoilers) It was a little while ago that Bleeding Cool got the nod as to the immediate future of Superman at DC Comics.... now it all spills out.

It was a little while ago that Bleeding Cool got the nod as to the immediate future of Superman at DC Comics and compared it to what happened with Wolfram And Hart in the TV series Angel – as well as giving a few other examples. And today's Superman #1 reveals it all.

Sorry, no, that's Superman: Space Ace #3, with Bruce Wayne's shares in Wayne Enterprises being sold to Lexcorp.

Well in the new Superman comic books, Lex Luthor is trying to persuade Superman that they are on the same side. Even as he has made everyone in the world forget Superman's identity, and that remembering it will kill them. So you can see why Superman might be suspicious. So as he is in jail, Lex Luthor will hand over the keys of his company Lexcorp to Superman, turning it into Supercorp.

No one else is allowed to give orders, no delegation to another appointed individual, the resources of one of the biggest and most influential corporations in the DC Universe, is for Superman to direct as he sees fits.

It's the biggest deal with the devil. Superman could do so much good with Supercorp and has a willing team of scientists longing to work for someone above Luthor's petty politics. But at what cost? What is Lex Luthor's real plan?

They've even changed the big L on the outside to a Superman shield with Lex Luthor's now-super bodyguard, Mercy Graves, in front of a hologram, as seen on the cover.

Oh yes, the hologram…

That will go down well, won't it? AI is of course at the root of all evil in comics right now…

