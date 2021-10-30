Swamp Thing #9 Preview: The Penultimate Preview

SWAMP THING #9 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0921DC194

0921DC195 – SWAMP THING #9 (OF 10) CVR B EM GIST CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins

With the secrets of his past revealed, Levi returns home despairing in the knowledge that his brother Jacob, now the villain Hedera, is the cause of the contagion within the green. But the brothers opposed are only a symptom of a greater rift within the Green itself. Does the world care for its human denizens or are they an infection to be purged?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

