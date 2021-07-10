Thank FOC You Love In The Dark, 10th July 2021

Thank FOC It's Saturday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Golem Walks Among Us #1 by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Peter Bergting l aunches from Dark Horse Comics.

and aunches from Dark Horse Comics. So does Lucky Devil #1 by Cullen Bunn and Fran Galan which is fully returnable to comic stores who order ten or more copies.

and which is fully returnable to comic stores who order ten or more copies. Transformers: King Grimlock #1 by Steve Orlando and Agustin Padilla launches with a 1:10 cover by Mateus Santolouco.

and launches with a 1:10 cover by The Me You Love In The Dark #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona launches from Image Comics, and is fully returnable, with this 1:25 Skottie Young cover.

Skybound X #5 includes the launch of C.O.D.E. by Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard , with 1:10 and 1:25 covers, as well as a 2nd print of #1 with a 1:25 variant too.

and , with 1:10 and 1:25 covers, as well as a 2nd print of #1 with a 1:25 variant too. Trover Saves The Universe #1 by Tess Stone also launches from Image Comics, also returnable.

also launches from Image Comics, also returnable. Marvel is launching Deadpool: Black White And Blood, now #1 of #4, not 5.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Annual #1 will still tie in with Infinite Destinies which is stretching out, somewhat.

Immortal Hulk #49 is one to go…

Spirits Of Vengeance: Spirit Rider is a one-shot by Taboo, Jeffrey Veregge , and friends.

, and friends. 4-Lom and Zuckuss get their own Star Wars one-shot for War Of The Bounty Hunters by Daniel Jose Older and Kei Zama.

and How did X-Men #1 do? #2 is up.

AWA is launching Not All Robots #1 by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato and no one is going to order enough.

and and no one is going to order enough. Maria Llovet's Porcelain #1 is launching from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 variants.

Elvira Meets Vincent Price #1 by David Avallone anduan Samu (CA) Dave Acosta ith 1:10, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 variants.

Citizen #1 by Charlie McFarland and Aleksandar Jovic and S Factor #1 by Samuel George London and Chris Panda launch from Action Lab.

and and S Factor #1 by and launch from Action Lab. How did Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 from Black Mask do? #2 is up with 1:15 and 1:30cover.

DC Comics has Batman #111. This will be your best-selling comic of the month. Probably.

Lifeform #1 launches from Scout Comics with the complete collection to follow, with Lunar.

Snelson: Comedy Is Dying #1 launches from Ahoy Comics, new to Lunar.

What's on your FOC?

