The Arch Must Be Destroyed in Power Rangers Universe #6 Preview

We're not sure what the Power Rangers have against McDonalds. Maybe if they eat too many Big Macs they won't be able to fit into their costumes. Whatever the reason, they sure do seem to want to destroy arches in this preview of Power Rangers Universe #6, the final issue of this mini-series. By Nicole Andelfinger, Simone Ragazzoni, Mattia Iacono, and Ed Dukeshire, Power Rangers Universe #6 will be out next Wednesday, May 25th.

But explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has sent out a preview now. From the press release:

Dark Specter's corruption threatens to not only destroy the Rangers but put the very nature of the Morphin Grid in peril! To protect the fabric of reality, the teens must find a way to tap into the heart of the Morphin Grid and face their most fearsome foe yet: their ally, the Morphinaut! Discover the secrets of the Grid and exciting new Ranger forms as the past and future of the Power Rangers story is revealed! POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 features main cover and incentive variant art by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant cover art by illustrators Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Static: Season One), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Christian Ward (Dune: The Waters of Kanly), and Qistina Khalidah (Seven Secrets).

In addition, the collection of all six issues of Power Rangers Universe will be in local comic shops on October 12, 2022 and in bookstores everywhere on October 18, 2022. Check out the preview of Power Rangers Universe #6 below.

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

MAR220799

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Qistina Khalidah

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99