Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: savage dragon, ukraine

The Big Changes Ukraine And The USA Have Made To Savage Dragon #275

The big changes that Ukraine and the USA have made to the latest Savage Dragon #275 by Erik Larsen from Image Comics (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Savage Dragon by Erik Larsen goes there more than most comics. And numerical milestone issues go there more than most. Such as last month's Savage Dragon #275.

Which has Malcolm Dragon fighting against people who want parallel dimensional immigrants to go home to somewhere that doesn't exist any more. At which point Donald Trump is elected, Elon Musk launches DOGE and they start shutting down the superhero operations.

After all, Malcolm Dragon wasn't Donald Trump's biggest fan the last time he was elected and vice versa. And the chainsaw comes down fast.

Then there's the original parallel dimension Savage Dragon, Paul Dragon, who has taken on Malcolm Dragon's father's memories as part of that parallel dimensional realignment. And who has a friend of the family, Theo, imprisoned in Russia over the Ukraine War and can't get any help from the new US administration.

So it's up to the Dragons to get him back. And, basically, invade Russia.

So they are going to need a team. With Superpatriot and Angel in tow.

And while some Russians might be easy to get past…

…some very easy indeed…

… others are not.

Russian drones, in robot form. And these are a lot tougher than the usual robots that fall apart. And they pack a punch as well.

Paul Dragon is down. And he's not the only one.

That's the end of SuperPatriot. Or at least this version of him. It's not looking good for Theo, either.

And it's time for a brand new SuperPatriot, courtesy of one body being in slightly better condition than the other… and as for Paul Dragon, well, there's a time-honoured cure-all from the Dragon family, well, one-dimensional version of him.

So we get a new SuperPatriot…

And a new Savage Dragon. Sporting the more familiar look…

The Savage Dragon, father and son, fins intact. All this and more, kicking off in Savage Dragon #275. What the hell is Erik Larsen saving up for issue 300?

SAVAGE DRAGON #275 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP240606

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"Prisoner of the Reds!" Malcolm Dragon, SuperPatriot, Battle Girl, and Paul Dragon invade Russia to rescue an American prisoner! But things seldom go as planned! Also featuring the usual assortment of awe-inspiring back-up stories that readers have come to grudgingly tolerate! Comes with our highest possible recommendation!In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!